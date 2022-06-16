What to Watch & Bet Tonight? Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals
Sportsgrid-Staff
Is this it? Our last chance to bet who will make the first basket or win the race to 30 until November? It will be if the Golden State Warriors win their third-straight game and second in TD Garden to close out the Boston Celtics in six to claim their fourth NBA Title over the past eight seasons.
Game 6 NBA Finals: Warriors @ Celtics
Spread: Celtics -3.5 | Total: 210 @FanDuel
Time: 9:00 pm. ET | TV: ABC | Arena: TD Garden
Why You Should Watch
The last time a franchise won as many championships over this short time frame was Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, who won six of eight from 1991 to 1998. No one will compare Stephen Curry to MJ, but a fourth title (along with a likely Finals MVP) would put the Davidson product on equal footing with Shaquille O’Neal (and yes, LeBron James, but please stop), one behind Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.
Could Curry be a top-10 player of all time? I’m not ready to go there myself, but it’s not a crazy question.
OK, I’m getting ahead of myself. We’ve seen the Warriors not close out a series after being ahead three games to two (2016 against the Cleveland Cavaliers when they took a 3-1 series lead before dropping three straight). We’ve also seen the Celtics come back from down three games to two this postseason against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Back on their home court and coming off a loss (where Boston has excelled), we expect a better all-around team effort from the C’s. Jayson Tatum will need more from his supporting cast, with a spotlight on Jaylen Brown, who has struggled from downtown in this series. Besides Game 3, when he was four of eight from beyond the arc, Brown shot an abysmal 25 percent (7-28) on his triples.
A lot of credit needs to go to Golden State’s defense which has held Boston to under 100 points three times in five games after the Celtics reached triple digits in 16 of 18 games on their way to the NBA Finals.
SportsGrid Betting Model
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (17.52%) vs. Boston Celtics (82.48%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars
Top Player Prop: Andrew Wiggins Over 7.5 Rebounds (-149)
Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins has obliterated his rebound prop in the past two games, so this looks too good to pass up. He is playing many minutes and riding the momentum of back-to-back standout performances. Matched up against Tatum, staying out of foul trouble will be critical, but that aside, Wiggins appears poised to surpass this prop once again.
