What to Watch & Bet Tonight? Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals

Tied 2-2, the NBA Finals shift back to the Bay Area on Monday for a critical Game 5 matchup, as the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics.

Returning home as -3.5 point favorites, the Warriors are riding plenty of momentum following Stephen Curry’s sensational 43-point performance in Game 4’s 107-97 victory.

With the series now a best-of-three, the C’s need at least one more road triumph if they are going to hang an 18th championship banner from the TD Garden rafters.

Game 5 NBA Finals: Celtics @ Warriors

Spread: Celtics -3.5 | ML: Celtics +140, Warriors -165 | Total: 210.5

Time: 9:00 pm. ET | TV: ABC | Arena: TD Garden

Why You Should Watch

Game 4 was the closest contest of the NBA Finals thus far, even though the final score made it look like the Golden State Warriors won more comfortably than they did. With the Boston Celtics a perfect 6-0 coming off a loss in the postseason, expect another battle to the end in Game 5.

If we’ve learned anything through four games, we shouldn’t expect too much carryover from one game to the next. For example, when it appeared the Celtics would use their size to dominate the glass by outrebounding the Warriors (which they did 47-31 in Game 3), Golden State completely flipped the script with 55 boards to Boston’s 42 in Game 4. Even more surprising was Andrew Wiggins leading the way with a career-high 16 boards, with Stephen Curry chipping in 10 bounds of his own.

If the rebounding edge from game to game can be that volatile between these two teams, who knows what Game 5 has to offer?

The one given in this series seems to be that Curry will be the leading scorer. Not only is the Chef the top scorer throughout the NBA Finals with a whopping 137 points (34.3 PPG)! He’s been the leading scorer in every single game in this series. From his 21 points in the first quarter of Game 1 to his 43-point effort to lead the Warriors to their Game 4 win in Beantown, Curry has been a man on a mission.

As the 4-point spread in favor of the home team would indicate, these teams are pretty evenly matched, with Game 5 likely to come down to which group of role players backs up the stars, which is why Golden State gets the edge at home. Regardless of the outcome tonight, let’s hope this series goes the distance.

Player Prop: Stephen Curry Over 30.5 Points (-125)

How can you not bet the over with the way Stephen Curry has been scoring the basketball. The two-time league MVP has put the Warriors on his back in these Finals, averaging 34.3 PPG, highlighted by Friday’s masterful 43-point showing. Having topped his 30.5 points prop in three of the series’ four games, it’s difficult to envision Curry slowing down soon. Ride him while he’s hot. For more player props, click here.

Game Prop: Race to 30: Golden State (-145)

The race to 30 was tight in Game 4, with Jordan Poole’s three just over two minutes into the second quarter winning it for the Warriors. Those who took the Celtics in this prop could not have been pleased to see their team go 0-for-4 with two turnovers to start the quarter while leading 28-27. Golden State, buoyed by their home crowd, is likely to get off to a good start, giving them the edge in a prop that is typically decided in the opening stanza. For more game props, click here.

Game 5 Preview, Spread & Moneyline Picks

If the first four contests are any indication, Game 5 will likely come down to which club wins the second-half battle, given that the team who has won the final 24 minutes has come out victorious. To that end, Golden State continues to dominate the third quarter, outscoring the C’s 136-87 ahead of Monday’s showdown. Meanwhile, Boston’s two victories were thanks to solid performances in the final frame, including a 40-point fourth quarter in Game 1.

This matchup is undoubtedly tough to call given the series’ nature thus far, but bettors are leaning towards the Warriors handing the C’s their second straight loss and heading back to Beantown up 3-2. Golden State is a different animal at home, and with what will surely be an electric atmosphere, you should be willing to roll with the Dubs against the spread and on an outright basis.

Celtics vs. Warriors Predictions

Picks: Warriors (-3.5), Warriors (-165)