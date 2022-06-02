What to Watch & Bet Tonight? Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals

The NHL has caught my attention, no doubt, but the NBA Finals are the NBA Finals. It’s must-watch TV, especially with the most fun team to watch in the Association back in the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Game 1 NBA Finals: Boston @ Golden State

Spread: Warriors -4 | Total: 213.5 | Moneyline: Warriors -172/Celtics +144

The key matchup in this series will be Marcus Smart vs. Stephen Curry, according to our top NBA analyst Paul Connor: The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will look to slow down the game’s greatest shooter as Smart and Curry renew acquaintances. These two were involved in some controversy stemming from a March 16 contest in which Smart dove for a loose ball and landed on Curry’s foot. The two-time league MVP ultimately suffered a sprained ligament. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr characterized it as a “dangerous play,” the injury forced Curry to miss the remainder of the regular season and briefly come off the bench in the opening round of the playoffs. In ten career games versus Smart, the 34-year-old has averaged 24.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Why You Should Watch

Time: 9:00 pm. ET | TV: ABGC | Arena: Chase Center

This may not be the Warriors team of old, but they are still the most explosive offense in the NBA when things are clicking with their open floor free-wheeling shoot-from-the-logo brand of basketball. I’m excited to see the Chef cook and if his fellow Splash Brother can build off his 32-point effort in their decisive Game 5 win over Dallas.

Not to shortchange the C’s, who are blessed with budding star Jayson Tatum and one of the league’s highest-scoring Robins, in Jaylen Brown. Either one is more than capable of putting on a cape and carrying this team to victory.

Expect runs from both sides and for each team to look unbeatable for stretches in what should be one of the better series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors haven’t played in a week so if they come out rusty an in-game play is something to consider.

NBA Finals Pick to Click

Series Will End in How Many Games? 7 Games +210. Outside of an impactful injury, we struggled to find any scenario where this series does not go at least six games. Both clubs are sound on both ends of the floor and have demonstrated an innate ability to win crucial games away from home. The Warriors do have the experience advantage, but these teams, on balance, are evenly matched from an overall talent standpoint. For more picks from our lead NBA analyst Paul Connor check out today’s issue of SportsGrid AM.

Finals MVP Betting Insights

Three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry is still searching for his first NBA Finals MVP award, but the Golden State Warrior won’t have to wait much longer if the Vegas odds are an omen. After opening at +1400 (tied for sixth-best), Curry is the odds on favorite entering the NBA Finals at +110 with the highest ticket percentage (13.2%) and even higher handle (25.5%).

Not far behind is Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics at +170 (opened +1200), who also only trails Curry in ticket percentage (9.8%) and handle (16.3 percent). Both Curry and Tatum have a significantly higher handle rate than tickets, indicating the smart money was just that. These are the straws that stir the drinks of their respective offenses.

Other players of note in the NBA Finals include Boston’s Jaylen Brown, the third choice at +1000. Next up on the Warriors are Klay Thompson (+1400) and Draymond Green (+1400), with Thompson third in the series in terms of ticket count.

Who’s third in handle percentage? Golden State’s Jordan Poole has 4.1 percent of the handle and is up to +2500 after opening at +10000. Among the likely starters, Boston’s Robert Willams has the longest odds (+25000), while Warriors big man Kavon Looney has gone from off the board to +8000.