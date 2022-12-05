One of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar goes down when the league’s best players come together for the NBA All-Star Game.

Whether it’s to see LeBron James or Kevin Durant in action, there are plenty of reasons to tune into the annual All-Star festivities.

Where Is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The game will take place on February 19, 2023.