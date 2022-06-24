Which Teams had the Best Night at the 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft was surrounded by plenty of fireworks yesterday, and multiple teams already appear to have reaped the benefits of a successful evening.

For starters, the first overall pick was up in the air until moments before the draft, when Paolo Banchero ultimately was selected by the Orlando Magic. Many teams came out looking much better after this night built around hope and the future, but time will tell how many of these prospects will be difference makers at the next level.

Three teams stood out on this night, and it will be interesting to look back in five years to discuss where teams went wrong and where they hit the jackpot.

Winners

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons probably didn’t need Jaden Ivey, with Cade Cunningham already in the fold as the point guard of the future. That said, it was hard to argue against the selection, especially for a player that wasn’t expected to be there at fifth overall. Ivey is a high-upside play by the Pistons, and there’s strong reason to believe that he and Cunningham can complement each other’s games well and be a big part of the Piston’s future. In addition to Ivey, the Pistons were also able to add a big man to the fold with the 13th overall pick in Jalen Duren. You don’t often see a man of Duren’s size be this athletic. The Pistons will also have some money to play with in free agency due to moving on from Jerami Grant in a trade, leaving room for a potential splash.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs had a familiar draft, meaning they’ve gotten to the point in the Gregg Popovich era where the players they select have been relatively predictable. To be clear, that’s not a bad thing with them getting quite the haul on draft night. Popovich and company value defensive versatility and a two-way presence, which is what their ninth overall selection Jeremy Sochan brings to the table. The Spurs not only landed Sochan but also picked up Ohio State guard Malaki Branham, one of the best pure scorers in this draft class. The Spurs are not what they once were, but three first-round selections this year could go a long way in changing that. The third first-round selection from the Spurs at 25th overall was Blake Wesley, a home run upside type of play at that point in the draft, but there’s no certainty he reaches that ceiling. With that in mind, San Antonio’s style should benefit the youngster.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti had another high-profile night at the NBA draft after stockpiling selections and seeing the club pick four times in the top 34. There’s a sense of urgency to get things back on track for the Thunder, who still boast a lot of futures after dealing three first-round picks to the New York Knicks to select Ousmane Dieng 11th overall. There were undoubtedly some eyebrows raised after that deal, but the Thunder understandably like the upside potential he brings towards their future core. Chet Holmgren, out of Gonzaga, has the chance to be a slam dunk selection at second overall, and he provides a presence that this Thunder franchise has been lacking. Right after Dieng at 11, the Thunder were right back on the clock and selected Jalen Williams, which stayed true to the theme of this draft class for OKC.