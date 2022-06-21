Who Are the 3 Best Shooters in the 2022 NBA Draft?

With the Golden State Warriors bringing home their fourth NBA championship since 2015, it’s apparent that shooting is as paramount as ever in the league.

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place this Thursday, June 23. The Orlando Magic will get things rolling with the No.1 overall selection. They’ll be followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

A trio of capable shooting big men, all 6’10” or higher, is expected to go off the board early in Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. While accurate and capable from range, that doesn’t mean they are three of the best pure shooters in the draft. Here’s our list of the best shooters in this draft class.

3 Best Shooters in the 2022 NBA Draft

Shaedon Sharpe, Guard – Kentucky

We don’t have quite as much data on Shaedon Sharpe, who sat out last season instead of playing for Kentucky so that he could prepare for the NBA Draft. He’s a polarizing prospect who may go as high as the top five or as late as 13th. There are a lot of question marks to his game, but shooting is not one of them. His off-the-dribble shooting is a big reason he was the No.1 recruit in his class coming out of High School. He has long arms to get his shot off and can shoot the ball. He’ll pull up from anywhere in the half-court when in isolation and look to make his impact as a scorer. His shooting percentages may not be that of an elite shooter due to his shot selection, but he’s as good of a shooter as there is in this class.

AJ Griffin, Wing – Duke

AJ Griffin was the definition of a knock-down shooter at Duke. One of the most accurate shooters in the country, he cashed in on 48.3% of his attempts from deep. He averaged only 3.9 attempts from three-point land per game and therefore didn’t qualify, but he would have led the NCAA in accuracy from downtown if he did. He has a massive 7’0″ wing span and should be able to get his shot off in the NBA. Look for him to be knocking down corner threes right away in the Association.

Ochai Agbaji, Wing – Kansas

Ochai Agbaji is a polarizing prospect for the opposite reason of Sharpe. Scouts and front offices are in disagreement about Agbaji because he didn’t enter the NBA Draft until after his senior season, making him 22 years old come draft night. We have a lot of data on him at this point, and we know that he can shoot the lights out. He shot 41.1% from deep on high volume (209 three-point attempts) last year for the Jayhawks while averaging 19.8 points per game. He has both the volume and the efficiency. He’s much better suited as a catch-and-shoot guy at the next level after making just 27.1% of his pull-up threes a year ago.

Honorable Mention: Malaki Branham, Guard – Ohio State

Malaki Branham was electric in his lone year for the Buckeyes, making 42.5% of his attempts from downtown while cashing in at 82.6% from the free-throw line. His off-the-dribble acumen was displayed in the NCAA Tournament when he dropped 23 points on a good Villanova defense. He should be a weapon at all levels on the court, but he attempted only 80 three-pointers a year ago, and therefore we’d like to see a more significant sample before anointing him as a top-three shooter in this class.