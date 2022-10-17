Turnovers of the apple or cherry variety are delicious. When counted as a statistic, turnovers are a significant negative, and excessively turning the ball over limits scoring chances and damages your team’s ability to win. Modern basketball is played at an up-tempo pace, and turnovers per game for teams continue to rise, but which player tops the list as having the most turnovers in the history of the NBA?

Who Has the Most Turnovers in NBA History?

Lebron James, The King, the man considered by many to be behind only Michael Jordan on the list of the NBA’s greatest players, is the NBA’s all-time leader in turnovers. This is a negative, but it’s also a testament to his incredibly high usage rate throughout his career. In addition, it shows just how durable James has been, as he’s logged 1,366 games with high minutes per game across his career. Let’s look at the rest of the “leaders” in this category.

Player Total Turnovers Games Played Turnovers Per Game Lebron James 4,788 1,366 3.51 Karl Malone 4,524 1,476 3.07 John Stockton 4,244 1,504 2.82 Russell Westbrook 4,188 1,021 4.1 Kobe Bryant 4,010 1,346 2.98 Jason Kidd 4,003 1,391 2.88 Moses Malone 3,804 1,247 3.05 Isiah Thomas 3,682 979 3.76 Hakeem Olajuwon 3,667 1,238 2.96

The Los Angeles Lakers are well represented on this list, with James, current teammate Russell Westbrook (who leads in terms of turnovers per game), Kobe Bryant, and Karl Malone all having played for the franchise at some point. Perhaps most telling is that each of these players had hall-of-fame careers and offered a lot to their teams regarding production and usage. Yes, turning the ball over is a negative, but it can be overlooked when the player scores, rebounds, assists, or defends at an incredibly high level. Lebron James continues to play at a high level and will continue to add to his turnover total. Of course, everyone will soon turn their attention to his run atop the list of the NBA’s all-time scorers.