There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.

Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.

Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?

Rank Player Team Blocks 1 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 66 2 Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets 52 3 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 48 4 Bol Bol Orlando Magic 46 5 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 44 6 Myles Turner Indiana Pacers 43 7 Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers 41 8 Walker Kessler Utah Jazz 39 9 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 36 10 Kristaps Porzingis Washington Wizards 35 11. (Tie) John Collins Atlanta Hawks 31 11. (Tie) Aleksej Pokusevski Oklahoma City Thunder 31 11. (Tie) Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks 31 14 Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks 29 15 Christian Koloko Toronto Raptors 28 16. (Tie) Bismack Biyombo Phoenix Suns 27 16. (Tie) Daniel Gafford Washington Wizards 27 16. (Tie) Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 27 16. (Tie) Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves 27 20. (Tie) Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 26 20. (Tie) Isaiah Jackson Indiana Pacers 26 22 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 25 23 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 24 24. (Tie) Santi Aldama Memphis Grizzlies 23 24. (Tie) Darius Bazley Oklahoma City Thunder 23 24. (Tie) Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns 23 24. (Tie) Isaiah Hartenstein New York Knicks 23 24. (Tie) Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 23 24. (Tie) P.J. Washington Charlotte Hornets 23 24. (Tie) Patrick Williams Chicago Bulls 23

Not much has changed over the last week regarding the sizable lead that Milwaukee Bucks forward Brook Lopez has at the top of the NBA’s blocks leaderboard. Lopez has played in three games since last Tuesday, which has seen him compile 11 blocks, including a dazzling performance against the Charlotte Hornets, where he stuffed the stat sheet with six blocks. With another big week, Lopez has a 14-block lead over Nicolas Claxton, with 66 blocks on the campaign.

Speaking of Claxton, he holds down the number two spot on the list for the second consecutive week, sitting with 52 blocks. The Brooklyn Nets big man has played four times since last Monday, which saw him record two games with a pair of blocks, and two with three blocks. With an increase in minutes, Claxton is poised to stay near the top of this list and continue as one of the most significant shot-blocking presences in the NBA.

Rounding out the top three is Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. The Lakers forward has been on a tear across the board, and that’s also shown up in the block category. The Kentucky product has had no fewer than three blocks over his last four games while also recording four last week against the Indiana Pacers. Davis has tallied 48 blocks this season and is a viable threat to the two names ahead of him.