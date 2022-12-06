There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.
Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.
Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?
Rank
Player
Team
Blocks
1
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
66
2
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
52
3
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
48
4
Bol Bol
Orlando Magic
46
5
Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets
44
6
Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
43
7
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
41
8
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
39
9
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
36
10
Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards
35
11. (Tie)
John Collins
Atlanta Hawks
31
11. (Tie)
Aleksej Pokusevski
Oklahoma City Thunder
31
11. (Tie)
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
31
14
Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
29
15
Christian Koloko
Toronto Raptors
28
16. (Tie)
Bismack Biyombo
Phoenix Suns
27
16. (Tie)
Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards
27
16. (Tie)
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
27
16. (Tie)
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
27
20. (Tie)
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
26
20. (Tie)
Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
26
22
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
25
23
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
24
24. (Tie)
Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
23
24. (Tie)
Darius Bazley
Oklahoma City Thunder
23
24. (Tie)
Mikal Bridges
Phoenix Suns
23
24. (Tie)
Isaiah Hartenstein
New York Knicks
23
24. (Tie)
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
23
24. (Tie)
P.J. Washington
Charlotte Hornets
23
24. (Tie)
Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
23
Not much has changed over the last week regarding the sizable lead that Milwaukee Bucks forward Brook Lopez has at the top of the NBA’s blocks leaderboard. Lopez has played in three games since last Tuesday, which has seen him compile 11 blocks, including a dazzling performance against the Charlotte Hornets, where he stuffed the stat sheet with six blocks. With another big week, Lopez has a 14-block lead over Nicolas Claxton, with 66 blocks on the campaign.
Speaking of Claxton, he holds down the number two spot on the list for the second consecutive week, sitting with 52 blocks. The Brooklyn Nets big man has played four times since last Monday, which saw him record two games with a pair of blocks, and two with three blocks. With an increase in minutes, Claxton is poised to stay near the top of this list and continue as one of the most significant shot-blocking presences in the NBA.
Rounding out the top three is Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. The Lakers forward has been on a tear across the board, and that’s also shown up in the block category. The Kentucky product has had no fewer than three blocks over his last four games while also recording four last week against the Indiana Pacers. Davis has tallied 48 blocks this season and is a viable threat to the two names ahead of him.
