There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.

Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.

Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?

Rank Player Team Blocks 1 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 73 2 Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets 55 3. (Tie) Bol Bol Orlando Magic 51 3. (Tie) Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 51 5 Myles Turner Indiana Pacers 48 6 Walker Kessler Utah Jazz 47 7. (Tie) Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 46 7. (Tie) Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers 46 9 Kristaps Porzingis Washington Wizards 41 10 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 37 11. (Tie) Christian Koloko Toronto Raptors 36 11. (Tie) Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks 36 13 Aleksej Pokusevski Oklahoma City Thunder 35 14 Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks 34 15 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 32 16 John Collins Atlanta Hawks 31 17. (Tie) Daniel Gafford Washington Wizards 30 17. (Tie) Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 30 17. (Tie) Isaiah Jackson Indiana Pacers 30 20. (Tie) Bismack Biyombo Phoenix Suns 29 20. (Tie) Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 29 22 Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves 28 23 Patrick Williams Chicago Bulls 27 24. (Tie) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 26 24. (Tie) Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 26 24. (Tie) P.J. Washington Charlotte Hornets 26

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks playing in four games over the last week, Brook Lopez dressed for just three of those, but he did manage to increase his lead with the most blocks in the NBA throughout those matchups. In three games, Lopez combined for seven blocks and still manages to sit comfortably at the top of the list with 73 blocks, owning an 18-block lead over Nicolas Claxton.

Claxton has continued to sit on his own in the second position, which has seen him tally 55 blocks. Claxton hasn’t suited up for the Brooklyn Nets over their last two games, but before that recorded a three-block outing against the Charlotte Hornets on December 7. The good news for Claxton is that Lopez hasn’t completely taken off in first place, and it’s still early enough where the race is still relatively wide open.

Rounding out the top three has Bol Bol of the Orlando Magic and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers sitting in a tie with 51 blocks. Blocking shots wasn’t a huge focus for Davis over the last week, which saw him tally just three blocks over four games, two of which he was held without a block. On the other hand, Bol Bol was slightly more active in that category for the Magic, recording five blocks over three Orlando games.