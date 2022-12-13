There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.
Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.
Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?
Rank
Player
Team
Blocks
1
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
73
2
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
55
3. (Tie)
Bol Bol
Orlando Magic
51
3. (Tie)
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
51
5
Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
48
6
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
47
7. (Tie)
Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets
46
7. (Tie)
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
46
9
Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards
41
10
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
37
11. (Tie)
Christian Koloko
Toronto Raptors
36
11. (Tie)
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
36
13
Aleksej Pokusevski
Oklahoma City Thunder
35
14
Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
34
15
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
32
16
John Collins
Atlanta Hawks
31
17. (Tie)
Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards
30
17. (Tie)
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
30
17. (Tie)
Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
30
20. (Tie)
Bismack Biyombo
Phoenix Suns
29
20. (Tie)
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
29
22
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
28
23
Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
27
24. (Tie)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
26
24. (Tie)
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
26
24. (Tie)
P.J. Washington
Charlotte Hornets
26
Despite the Milwaukee Bucks playing in four games over the last week, Brook Lopez dressed for just three of those, but he did manage to increase his lead with the most blocks in the NBA throughout those matchups. In three games, Lopez combined for seven blocks and still manages to sit comfortably at the top of the list with 73 blocks, owning an 18-block lead over Nicolas Claxton.
Claxton has continued to sit on his own in the second position, which has seen him tally 55 blocks. Claxton hasn’t suited up for the Brooklyn Nets over their last two games, but before that recorded a three-block outing against the Charlotte Hornets on December 7. The good news for Claxton is that Lopez hasn’t completely taken off in first place, and it’s still early enough where the race is still relatively wide open.
Rounding out the top three has Bol Bol of the Orlando Magic and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers sitting in a tie with 51 blocks. Blocking shots wasn’t a huge focus for Davis over the last week, which saw him tally just three blocks over four games, two of which he was held without a block. On the other hand, Bol Bol was slightly more active in that category for the Magic, recording five blocks over three Orlando games.
