There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.
Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.
Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?
Rank
Player
Team
Blocks
1
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
78
2
Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
66
3. (Tie)
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
54
3. (Tie)
Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
54
5
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
53
6
Bol Bol
Orlando Magic
52
7
Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets
49
8
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
47
9. (Tie)
Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards
43
9. (Tie)
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
43
11
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
41
12
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
40
13. (Tie)
Christian Koloko
Toronto Raptors
38
13. (Tie)
Aleksej Pokusevski
Oklahoma City Thunder
38
15. (Tie)
Bismack Biyombo
Phoenix Suns
34
15. (Tie)
Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
34
15. (Tie)
Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards
34
18
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
33
19. (Tie)
Steven Adams
Memphis Grizzlies
32
19. (Tie)
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
32
19. (Tie)
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
32
19. (Tie)
Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
32
23
John Collins
Atlanta Hawks
31
24. (Tie)
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
30
24. (Tie)
Jalen Smith
Indiana Pacers
30
It hasn’t been a crazy stretch for Brook Lopez of late by any stretch of the imagination. Still, he’s recorded the most blocks in the NBA this season with 78 but had just five over a three-game sample this last week. There’s been somewhat of a decline in minutes for Lopez, which is worth keeping an eye on if he hopes to keep his current standing on this list.
With another big week, Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets has cut into Lopez’s lead at the top of the leaderboard. The Nets’ interior threat tallied 11 blocks over the last three games, including a huge outing against the Toronto Raptors, where he recorded six blocks in just 26 minutes of action. It will take more weeks like this to have the most blocks in the association, but Claxton has continued to be a nice surprise in the second slot.
A pair of new entrants have found themselves inside the top three, with Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sitting with 54 blocks. The Utah big man had a seven-block week and is making a name for himself as a rookie, while Turner recorded six over a four-game stretch but has been struggling over his last three, combining for just two blocks.
