There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.

Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.

Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?

Rank Player Team Blocks 1 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 78 2 Nic Claxton Brooklyn Nets 66 3. (Tie) Walker Kessler Utah Jazz 54 3. (Tie) Myles Turner Indiana Pacers 54 5 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 53 6 Bol Bol Orlando Magic 52 7 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 49 8 Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers 47 9. (Tie) Kristaps Porzingis Washington Wizards 43 9. (Tie) Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks 43 11 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 41 12 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 40 13. (Tie) Christian Koloko Toronto Raptors 38 13. (Tie) Aleksej Pokusevski Oklahoma City Thunder 38 15. (Tie) Bismack Biyombo Phoenix Suns 34 15. (Tie) Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks 34 15. (Tie) Daniel Gafford Washington Wizards 34 18 Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves 33 19. (Tie) Steven Adams Memphis Grizzlies 32 19. (Tie) Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 32 19. (Tie) Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 32 19. (Tie) Isaiah Jackson Indiana Pacers 32 23 John Collins Atlanta Hawks 31 24. (Tie) Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers 30 24. (Tie) Jalen Smith Indiana Pacers 30

It hasn’t been a crazy stretch for Brook Lopez of late by any stretch of the imagination. Still, he’s recorded the most blocks in the NBA this season with 78 but had just five over a three-game sample this last week. There’s been somewhat of a decline in minutes for Lopez, which is worth keeping an eye on if he hopes to keep his current standing on this list.

With another big week, Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets has cut into Lopez’s lead at the top of the leaderboard. The Nets’ interior threat tallied 11 blocks over the last three games, including a huge outing against the Toronto Raptors, where he recorded six blocks in just 26 minutes of action. It will take more weeks like this to have the most blocks in the association, but Claxton has continued to be a nice surprise in the second slot.

A pair of new entrants have found themselves inside the top three, with Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sitting with 54 blocks. The Utah big man had a seven-block week and is making a name for himself as a rookie, while Turner recorded six over a four-game stretch but has been struggling over his last three, combining for just two blocks.