There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.

Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.

Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?

Rank Player Team Blocks 1 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 81 2 Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets 68 3 Walker Kessler Utah Jazz 60 4. (Tie) Bol Bol Orlando Magic 56 4. (Tie) Myles Turner Indiana Pacers 56 6 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 53 7. (Tie) Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 50 7. (Tie) Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers 50 9. (Tie) Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 49 9. (Tie) Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks 49 11 Kristaps Porzingis Washington Wizards 45 12 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 43 13. (Tie) Bismack Biyombo Phoenix Suns 40 13. (Tie) Aleksej Pokusevski Oklahoma City Thunder 40 15 Christian Koloko Toronto Raptors 39 16 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 38 17 Daniel Gafford Washington Wizards 37 18. (Tie) Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks 36 18. (Tie) Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves 36 20. (Tie) Steven Adams Memphis Grizzlies 34 20. (Tie) John Collins Atlanta Hawks 34 20. (Tie) Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 34 20. (Tie) Jalen Smith Indiana Pacers 34 24. (Tie) Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers 33 24. (Tie) P.J. Washington Charlotte Hornets 33

Even with Brook Lopez still leading the NBA in blocks this season, there’s been a disconnect with him on the defensive side of the floor, and the blocks have started to come less frequently. Over the last week, the Milwaukee Bucks big man played four games and recorded just three blocks, putting his status as the top shot blocker in question. Still, few of the players behind him have substantially cut into his lead, which has him ahead by double-digits.

There wasn’t much action for Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton over the last week. He played twice and recorded a two-block performance against the Golden State Warriors while coming up empty against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 23. Claxton has been getting the minutes needed to make an impact on defense, but more is required to overtake Lopez as the leading shot blocker.

Utah Jazz frontcourt member Walker Kessler has done an excellent job creating a buzz as a rookie. He’s proven to be an essential part of what they’re looking to accomplish on defense and has made his presence felt as one of the leading blockers. Kessler played three games over the last week, which saw him record two blocks in each, giving him sole possession of third.