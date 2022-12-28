There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.
Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.
Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?
Rank
Player
Team
Blocks
1
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
81
2
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
68
3
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
60
4. (Tie)
Bol Bol
Orlando Magic
56
4. (Tie)
Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
56
6
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
53
7. (Tie)
Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets
50
7. (Tie)
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
50
9. (Tie)
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
49
9. (Tie)
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
49
11
Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards
45
12
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
43
13. (Tie)
Bismack Biyombo
Phoenix Suns
40
13. (Tie)
Aleksej Pokusevski
Oklahoma City Thunder
40
15
Christian Koloko
Toronto Raptors
39
16
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
38
17
Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards
37
18. (Tie)
Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
36
18. (Tie)
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
36
20. (Tie)
Steven Adams
Memphis Grizzlies
34
20. (Tie)
John Collins
Atlanta Hawks
34
20. (Tie)
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
34
20. (Tie)
Jalen Smith
Indiana Pacers
34
24. (Tie)
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
33
24. (Tie)
P.J. Washington
Charlotte Hornets
33
Even with Brook Lopez still leading the NBA in blocks this season, there’s been a disconnect with him on the defensive side of the floor, and the blocks have started to come less frequently. Over the last week, the Milwaukee Bucks big man played four games and recorded just three blocks, putting his status as the top shot blocker in question. Still, few of the players behind him have substantially cut into his lead, which has him ahead by double-digits.
There wasn’t much action for Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton over the last week. He played twice and recorded a two-block performance against the Golden State Warriors while coming up empty against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 23. Claxton has been getting the minutes needed to make an impact on defense, but more is required to overtake Lopez as the leading shot blocker.
Utah Jazz frontcourt member Walker Kessler has done an excellent job creating a buzz as a rookie. He’s proven to be an essential part of what they’re looking to accomplish on defense and has made his presence felt as one of the leading blockers. Kessler played three games over the last week, which saw him record two blocks in each, giving him sole possession of third.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.