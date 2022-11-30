There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.
Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.
Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?
Rank
Player
Team
Blocks
1
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
55
2
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
42
3
Bol Bol
Orlando Magic
40
4
Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
39
5
Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets
37
6
Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
36
7
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
35
8
Aleksej Pokusevski
Oklahoma City Thunder
30
9. (Tie)
Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
29
9. (Tie)
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
29
11
Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards
28
12
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
27
13. (Tie)
John Collins
Atlanta Hawks
26
13. (Tie)
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
26
15
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
25
16. (Tie)
Bismack Biyombo
Phoenix Suns
24
16. (Tie)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
24
16. (Tie)
Christian Koloko
Toronto Raptors
24
19
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
23
20. (Tie)
Isaiah Hartenstein
New York Knicks
22
20. (Tie)
Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
22
22. (Tie)
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
21
22. (Tie)
Darius Bazley
Oklahoma City Thunder
21
24
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
18
25
Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
17
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the top defensive teams, and a big reason for that is the interior presence of Brook Lopez. The big man has continued to be a massive shot-blocking threat this season, giving him a sizable lead in the race for most blocks at 55. The Bucks’ starting center is averaging 2.9 blocks per game and is again proving not to be someone you cannot mess with in the paint.
Coming in with the second-most blocks is Nicolas Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets. Through 20 games, Claxton has averaged a career-best 27 minutes per night, equating to 2.1 blocks per game, good for 42. If his minutes stay in that ballpark, the former Georgia Bulldog should be a threat to lead the league in blocks.
Rounding out the top three is Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol. The Sudan native began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets but is finally starting to realize his potential during his time with the Magic. He’s already managed 40 blocks in twenty games and has been playing nearly 27 minutes per night, a significant ask for the 7’2 big man. It will be something to follow throughout the regular season if he can keep up that workload, considering he’s never done that at the NBA level.
