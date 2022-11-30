There are plenty of great shot blockers in the NBA, and some have already begun to separate themselves in the race for the most blocks this season.

Defense is integral and can’t be understated, demonstrating the importance of these big men in their efforts to protect the paint.

Who Leads the NBA In Blocks This Season?

Rank Player Team Blocks 1 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks 55 2 Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets 42 3 Bol Bol Orlando Magic 40 4 Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers 39 5 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 37 6 Myles Turner Indiana Pacers 36 7 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers 35 8 Aleksej Pokusevski Oklahoma City Thunder 30 9. (Tie) Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks 29 9. (Tie) Walker Kessler Utah Jazz 29 11 Kristaps Porzingis Washington Wizards 28 12 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 27 13. (Tie) John Collins Atlanta Hawks 26 13. (Tie) Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves 26 15 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 25 16. (Tie) Bismack Biyombo Phoenix Suns 24 16. (Tie) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 24 16. (Tie) Christian Koloko Toronto Raptors 24 19 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 23 20. (Tie) Isaiah Hartenstein New York Knicks 22 20. (Tie) Isaiah Jackson Indiana Pacers 22 22. (Tie) Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers 21 22. (Tie) Darius Bazley Oklahoma City Thunder 21 24 Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets 18 25 Luke Kornet Boston Celtics 17

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the top defensive teams, and a big reason for that is the interior presence of Brook Lopez. The big man has continued to be a massive shot-blocking threat this season, giving him a sizable lead in the race for most blocks at 55. The Bucks’ starting center is averaging 2.9 blocks per game and is again proving not to be someone you cannot mess with in the paint.

Coming in with the second-most blocks is Nicolas Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets. Through 20 games, Claxton has averaged a career-best 27 minutes per night, equating to 2.1 blocks per game, good for 42. If his minutes stay in that ballpark, the former Georgia Bulldog should be a threat to lead the league in blocks.

Rounding out the top three is Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol. The Sudan native began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets but is finally starting to realize his potential during his time with the Magic. He’s already managed 40 blocks in twenty games and has been playing nearly 27 minutes per night, a significant ask for the 7’2 big man. It will be something to follow throughout the regular season if he can keep up that workload, considering he’s never done that at the NBA level.