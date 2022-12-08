Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of December 8, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Luka Doncic DAL 32.9 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 32.1 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 31.1 4 Jayson Tatum BOS 30.5 5 Stephen Curry GSW 30 6 Kevin Durant BRK 29.8 7 Donovan Mitchell CLE 29 8 Ja Morant MEM 28.3 9 Devin Booker PHO 27.9 10 Anthony Davis LAL 27.3 11 Trae Young ATL 27.2 12 Jaylen Brown BOS 26.7 13 LeBron James LAL 25.8 14 DeMar DeRozan CHI 25.5 15 Anfernee Simons POR 24.7 16 Zion Williamson NOP 23.9 17 Anthony Edwards MIN 23.1 18 Jerami Grant POR 23 19 Nikola Jokic DEN 23 20 Bradley Beal WAS 22.9 21 De’Aaron Fox SAC 22.8 22 Darius Garland CLE 22.2 23 Zach LaVine CHI 22.2 24 Lauri Markkanen UTA 22.2 25 Kristaps Porziņgis WAS 22.1

Pacing all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (13-11) superstar Luka Doncic, who’s averaging a career-high 32.9 points across 36.8 minutes per contest (23 games). Doncic has been relied upon even more in the scoring department following Jalen Brunson’s decision to join the New York Knicks via free agency in the offseason. Appearing to be in the best shape of his career, Doncic should continue to put the Mavs on his back as they look to climb up the Western Conference standings (currently seventh).