Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.
Note: Stats as of December 8, 2022
Rank
Player
Team
Points Per Game
1
Luka Doncic
DAL
32.9
2
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
32.1
3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
31.1
4
Jayson Tatum
BOS
30.5
5
Stephen Curry
GSW
30
6
Kevin Durant
BRK
29.8
7
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
29
8
Ja Morant
MEM
28.3
9
Devin Booker
PHO
27.9
10
Anthony Davis
LAL
27.3
11
Trae Young
ATL
27.2
12
Jaylen Brown
BOS
26.7
13
LeBron James
LAL
25.8
14
DeMar DeRozan
CHI
25.5
15
Anfernee Simons
POR
24.7
16
Zion Williamson
NOP
23.9
17
Anthony Edwards
MIN
23.1
18
Jerami Grant
POR
23
19
Nikola Jokic
DEN
23
20
Bradley Beal
WAS
22.9
21
De’Aaron Fox
SAC
22.8
22
Darius Garland
CLE
22.2
23
Zach LaVine
CHI
22.2
24
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
22.2
25
Kristaps Porziņgis
WAS
22.1
Pacing all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (13-11) superstar Luka Doncic, who’s averaging a career-high 32.9 points across 36.8 minutes per contest (23 games). Doncic has been relied upon even more in the scoring department following Jalen Brunson’s decision to join the New York Knicks via free agency in the offseason. Appearing to be in the best shape of his career, Doncic should continue to put the Mavs on his back as they look to climb up the Western Conference standings (currently seventh).
