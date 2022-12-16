Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of December 15, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Joel Embiid PHI 33.3 2 Luka Doncic DAL 33.0 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 31.1 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 31.0 5 Jayson Tatum BOS 30.2 6 Stephen Curry GSW 30.0 7 Kevin Durant BRK 30.0 8 Donovan Mitchell CLE 29.2 9 Anthony Davis LAL 28.1 10 Ja Morant MEM 27.7 11 Devin Booker PHO 27.4 12 Trae Young ATL 26.8 13 Jaylen Brown BOS 26.6 14 LeBron James LAL 26.5 15 DeMar DeRozan CHI 26.2 16 Zion Williamson NOP 25.0 17 Nikola Jokic DEN 24.6 18 Anfernee Simons POR 23.7 19 Paul George LAC 23.5 20 Kristaps Porzingis WAS 22.6 21 Julius Randle NYK 22.6 22 Anthony Edwards MIN 22.5 23 De’Aaron Fox SAC 22.5 24 Jerami Grant POR 22.4 25 Terry Rozier CHA 22.4

Leading all scorers is Philadelphia 76ers (14-12) star center Joel Embiid, averaging a career-high 33.3 points across 35.5 minutes per contest (19 games). The 28-year-old recently notched his second 50+ point outing of the season, pouring in 53 in Philly’s 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on December 11. After falling just short in the MVP race the past two years, Embiid has been on a mission and could add a second consecutive scoring title to his resume at the season’s end.