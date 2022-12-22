Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of December 22, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Joel Embiid PHI 32.5 2 Luka Doncic DAL 32.2 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 31.6 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 31.2 5 Jayson Tatum BOS 30.6 6 Kevin Durant BRK 30.1 7 Stephen Curry GSW 30 8 Donovan Mitchell CLE 29.5 9 Devin Booker PHO 28 10 Trae Young ATL 27.6 11 Anthony Davis LAL 27.4 12 LeBron James LAL 27.1 13 Ja Morant MEM 27 14 Jaylen Brown BOS 26.2 15 DeMar DeRozan CHI 25.9 16 Zion Williamson NOP 25.2 17 Nikola Jokic DEN 24.7 18 De’Aaron Fox SAC 23.1 19 Anthony Edwards MIN 23 20 Lauri Markkanen UTA 22.8 21 Anfernee Simons POR 22.8 22 Julius Randle NYK 22.5 23 Kristaps Porzingis WAS 22.4 24 Paolo Banchero ORL 21.9 25 Jerami Grant POR 21.8

Leading all scorers is Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) star center Joel Embiid, pouring in a career-high 32.5 points across 35.5 minutes per contest (19 games). The 28-year-old has been on an absolute tear since returning from a foot injury on November 28, posting per-game averages of 32.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor. Perhaps the most dominant big man in the game, expect Embiid to continue his strong play as he looks to add a second consecutive scoring title to his resume at the season’s end.