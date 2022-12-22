Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.
Note: Stats as of December 22, 2022
Rank
Player
Team
Points Per Game
1
Joel Embiid
PHI
32.5
2
Luka Doncic
DAL
32.2
3
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
31.6
4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
31.2
5
Jayson Tatum
BOS
30.6
6
Kevin Durant
BRK
30.1
7
Stephen Curry
GSW
30
8
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
29.5
9
Devin Booker
PHO
28
10
Trae Young
ATL
27.6
11
Anthony Davis
LAL
27.4
12
LeBron James
LAL
27.1
13
Ja Morant
MEM
27
14
Jaylen Brown
BOS
26.2
15
DeMar DeRozan
CHI
25.9
16
Zion Williamson
NOP
25.2
17
Nikola Jokic
DEN
24.7
18
De’Aaron Fox
SAC
23.1
19
Anthony Edwards
MIN
23
20
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
22.8
21
Anfernee Simons
POR
22.8
22
Julius Randle
NYK
22.5
23
Kristaps Porzingis
WAS
22.4
24
Paolo Banchero
ORL
21.9
25
Jerami Grant
POR
21.8
Leading all scorers is Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) star center Joel Embiid, pouring in a career-high 32.5 points across 35.5 minutes per contest (19 games). The 28-year-old has been on an absolute tear since returning from a foot injury on November 28, posting per-game averages of 32.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor. Perhaps the most dominant big man in the game, expect Embiid to continue his strong play as he looks to add a second consecutive scoring title to his resume at the season’s end.
