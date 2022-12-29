Who Leads the NBA in Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of December 29, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Joel Embiid PHI 33.7 2 Luka Doncic DAL 33.6 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 31.5 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 31.2 5 Jayson Tatum BOS 31.1 6 Stephen Curry GSW 30 7 Kevin Durant BRK 30 8 Donovan Mitchell CLE 28.5 9 LeBron James LAL 27.8 10 Anthony Davis LAL 27.4 11 Trae Young ATL 27.3 12 Devin Booker PHO 27.1 13 Ja Morant MEM 27.1 14 Jaylen Brown BOS 27 15 DeMar DeRozan CHI 26 16 Nikola Jokic DEN 25.3 17 Zion Williamson NOP 25.2 18 Paul George LAC 23.7 19 Anthony Edwards MIN 23.4 20 De’Aaron Fox SAC 23.3 21 Julius Randle NYK 23.3 22 Lauri Markkanen UTA 23.1 23 Anfernee Simons POR 22.4 24 Jerami Grant POR 22.1 25 Zach LaVine CHI 22.1

Leading all scorers is Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) star center Joel Embiid, pouring in a career-high 33.7 points across 35.8 minutes per contest (25 games). Tuesday saw the 28-year-old notch his fifth 40-point game of the season, scoring 48 in a 116-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. The performance moved Embiid past Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most 40-point games in franchise history with 32. Perhaps the most dominant big man in the game, expect Embiid to continue his elite play as he looks to add a second consecutive scoring title to his resume at the season’s end.