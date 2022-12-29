Who Leads the NBA in Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.
Note: Stats as of December 29, 2022
Rank
Player
Team
Points Per Game
1
Joel Embiid
PHI
33.7
2
Luka Doncic
DAL
33.6
3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
31.5
4
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
31.2
5
Jayson Tatum
BOS
31.1
6
Stephen Curry
GSW
30
7
Kevin Durant
BRK
30
8
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
28.5
9
LeBron James
LAL
27.8
10
Anthony Davis
LAL
27.4
11
Trae Young
ATL
27.3
12
Devin Booker
PHO
27.1
13
Ja Morant
MEM
27.1
14
Jaylen Brown
BOS
27
15
DeMar DeRozan
CHI
26
16
Nikola Jokic
DEN
25.3
17
Zion Williamson
NOP
25.2
18
Paul George
LAC
23.7
19
Anthony Edwards
MIN
23.4
20
De’Aaron Fox
SAC
23.3
21
Julius Randle
NYK
23.3
22
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
23.1
23
Anfernee Simons
POR
22.4
24
Jerami Grant
POR
22.1
25
Zach LaVine
CHI
22.1
Leading all scorers is Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) star center Joel Embiid, pouring in a career-high 33.7 points across 35.8 minutes per contest (25 games). Tuesday saw the 28-year-old notch his fifth 40-point game of the season, scoring 48 in a 116-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. The performance moved Embiid past Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most 40-point games in franchise history with 32. Perhaps the most dominant big man in the game, expect Embiid to continue his elite play as he looks to add a second consecutive scoring title to his resume at the season’s end.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.