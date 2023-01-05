Who Leads the NBA in Scoring this Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.
Note: Stats as of January 5, 2022
Rank
Player
Team
Points Per Game
1
Luka Doncic
DAL
34.3
2
Joel Embiid
PHI
33.5
3
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
32.7
4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
30.9
5
Jayson Tatum
BOS
30.8
6
Kevin Durant
BRK
29.9
7
LeBron James
LAL
29.0
8
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
29.0
9
Trae Young
ATL
27.3
10
Jaylen Brown
BOS
27.2
11
Devin Booker
PHO
27.1
12
Ja Morant
MEM
27.1
13
DeMar DeRozan
CHI
26.6
14
Kyrie Irving
BRK
26.2
15
Zion Williamson
NOP
26.0
16
Pascal Siakam
TOR
25.9
17
Nikola Jokic
DEN
25.6
18
Paul George
LAC
24.4
19
Anthony Edwards
MIN
24.2
20
Julius Randle
NYK
24.2
21
De’Aaron Fox
SAC
23.9
22
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
23.9
23
Jerami Grant
POR
22.5
24
Zach LaVine
CHI
22.4
25
Anfernee Simons
POR
22.4
Leading all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (22-16) superstar Luka Doncic, averaging a career-high 34.3 points across 37.0 minutes per contest (35 games). The 23-year-old has been virtually unstoppable, notching 30 or more points in six straight games, including three 50+ point outings over that stretch. Firmly in the MVP conversation, Doncic has the Mavs on a seven-game winning streak and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.
