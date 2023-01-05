Who Leads the NBA in Scoring this Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of January 5, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Luka Doncic DAL 34.3 2 Joel Embiid PHI 33.5 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 32.7 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 30.9 5 Jayson Tatum BOS 30.8 6 Kevin Durant BRK 29.9 7 LeBron James LAL 29.0 8 Donovan Mitchell CLE 29.0 9 Trae Young ATL 27.3 10 Jaylen Brown BOS 27.2 11 Devin Booker PHO 27.1 12 Ja Morant MEM 27.1 13 DeMar DeRozan CHI 26.6 14 Kyrie Irving BRK 26.2 15 Zion Williamson NOP 26.0 16 Pascal Siakam TOR 25.9 17 Nikola Jokic DEN 25.6 18 Paul George LAC 24.4 19 Anthony Edwards MIN 24.2 20 Julius Randle NYK 24.2 21 De’Aaron Fox SAC 23.9 22 Lauri Markkanen UTA 23.9 23 Jerami Grant POR 22.5 24 Zach LaVine CHI 22.4 25 Anfernee Simons POR 22.4

Leading all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (22-16) superstar Luka Doncic, averaging a career-high 34.3 points across 37.0 minutes per contest (35 games). The 23-year-old has been virtually unstoppable, notching 30 or more points in six straight games, including three 50+ point outings over that stretch. Firmly in the MVP conversation, Doncic has the Mavs on a seven-game winning streak and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.