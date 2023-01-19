Who Leads the NBA in Scoring this Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of January 19, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Luka Doncic DAL 33.7 2 Joel Embiid PHI 33.6 3 Jayson Tatum BOS 31.1 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 31 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 30.5 6 LeBron James LAL 29.8 7 Kevin Durant BRK 29.7 8 Damian Lillard POR 29.3 9 Donovan Mitchell CLE 28.4 10 Ja Morant MEM 27.4 11 Jaylen Brown BOS 27.2 12 Trae Young ATL 27.2 13 DeMar DeRozan CHI 26.1 14 Kyrie Irving BRK 25.6 15 Pascal Siakam TOR 25.5 16 Nikola Jokic DEN 25.1 17 Lauri Markkanen UTA 24.8 18 Julius Randle NYK 24.2 19 De’Aaron Fox SAC 24 20 Zach LaVine CHI 23.9 21 Anthony Edwards MIN 23.7 22 Jalen Brunson NYK 22.6 23 Kristaps Porziņgis WAS 22.2 24 Jalen Green HOU 21.9 25 Kyle Kuzma WAS 21.7

Leading all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (24-22) superstar Luka Doncic, averaging a career-high 33.7 points across 37.5 minutes per contest (41 games). The 23-year-old rebounded from Tuesday’s season-low 15 points, scoring 30 in Wednesday’s 130-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. It was the fourth time in the past five games Doncic has notched 30 or more points. Firmly in the MVP conversation, the Slovenian native has Dallas sitting fifth in the Western Conference and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.