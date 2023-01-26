Who Leads the NBA in Scoring this Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.
Note: Stats as of January 26, 2022
Rank
Player
Team
Points Per Game
1
Luka Doncic
DAL
33.8
2
Joel Embiid
PHI
33.4
3
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
31.0
4
Jayson Tatum
BOS
31.0
5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
30.8
6
Damian Lillard
POR
30.1
7
LeBron James
LAL
29.9
8
Kevin Durant
BRK
29.7
9
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
28.3
10
Ja Morant
MEM
27.3
11
Trae Young
ATL
27.1
12
Jaylen Brown
BOS
26.9
13
Kyrie Irving
BRK
26.8
14
DeMar DeRozan
CHI
26.2
15
Pascal Siakam
TOR
25.2
16
Nikola Jokic
DEN
25.1
17
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
24.8
18
Julius Randle
NYK
24.6
19
Anthony Edwards
MIN
24.5
20
De’Aaron Fox
SAC
23.8
21
Zach LaVine
CHI
23.7
22
Jalen Brunson
NYK
22.3
23
Kyle Kuzma
WAS
22.2
24
Kristaps Porzingis
WAS
22.1
25
Jalen Green
HOU
22.0
Leading all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (25-24) superstar Luka Doncic, averaging a career-high 33.8 points across 37.5 minutes per contest (44 games). The 23-year-old notched his tenth 40+ point performance of the season Tuesday, scoring 41 in Dallas’ 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. Despite Doncic’s brilliance, the Mavs have dropped five of their past six games and sit sixth in the extremely tight Western Conference. Dallas will look to right the ship on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, who Doncic is averaging 34.0 PPG against through two meetings this season.
