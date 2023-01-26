Who Leads the NBA in Scoring this Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of January 26, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Luka Doncic DAL 33.8 2 Joel Embiid PHI 33.4 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 31.0 4 Jayson Tatum BOS 31.0 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 30.8 6 Damian Lillard POR 30.1 7 LeBron James LAL 29.9 8 Kevin Durant BRK 29.7 9 Donovan Mitchell CLE 28.3 10 Ja Morant MEM 27.3 11 Trae Young ATL 27.1 12 Jaylen Brown BOS 26.9 13 Kyrie Irving BRK 26.8 14 DeMar DeRozan CHI 26.2 15 Pascal Siakam TOR 25.2 16 Nikola Jokic DEN 25.1 17 Lauri Markkanen UTA 24.8 18 Julius Randle NYK 24.6 19 Anthony Edwards MIN 24.5 20 De’Aaron Fox SAC 23.8 21 Zach LaVine CHI 23.7 22 Jalen Brunson NYK 22.3 23 Kyle Kuzma WAS 22.2 24 Kristaps Porzingis WAS 22.1 25 Jalen Green HOU 22.0

Leading all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (25-24) superstar Luka Doncic, averaging a career-high 33.8 points across 37.5 minutes per contest (44 games). The 23-year-old notched his tenth 40+ point performance of the season Tuesday, scoring 41 in Dallas’ 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. Despite Doncic’s brilliance, the Mavs have dropped five of their past six games and sit sixth in the extremely tight Western Conference. Dallas will look to right the ship on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, who Doncic is averaging 34.0 PPG against through two meetings this season.