Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article.

Note: Stats as of November 30, 2022

Rank Player Team Points Per Game 1 Luka Doncic DAL 33.5 2 Stephen Curry GSW 31.4 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 31.1 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 30.9 5 Jayson Tatum BOS 30.8 6 Kevin Durant BKN 30.0 7 Donovan Mitchell CLE 28.9 8 Ja Morant MEM 28.5 9 Devin Booker PHX 27.9 10 Trae Young ATL 27.7 11 Anthony Davis LAL 26.2 11 DeMar DeRozan CHI 26.2 13 Jaylen Brown BOS 26.1 14 De’Aaron Fox SAC 24.3 15 Anfernee Simons POR 23.9 16 Paul George LAC 23.6 17 Bradley Beal WSH 23.5 18 Nikola Jokic DEN 23.0 19 Darius Garland CLE 22.9 19 Tyrese Maxey PHI 22.9 21 Anthony Edwards MIN 22.6 22 Zion Williamson NO 22.5 23 Lauri Markkanen UTA 22.2 24 Jerami Grant POR 22.0 25 Jalen Green POR 21.6

Pacing all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (10-10) superstar Luka Doncic, who’s averaging a career-high 33.5 points across 37.4 minutes per contest (19 games). Doncic has been relied upon even more in the scoring department following Jalen Brunson’s decision to join the New York Knicks via free agency in the offseason. Appearing to be in the best shape of his career, Doncic should continue to put the Mavs on his back as they look to climb up the Western Conference standings (currently ninth).