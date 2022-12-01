BETTING evergreen NBA
01:06 PM, December 1, 2022

Who Leads the NBA In Scoring This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, and throughout the year, we’ll be monitoring the league’s scoring leaders in this recurring article. 

Note: Stats as of November 30, 2022

Rank

Player

Team

Points Per Game

1

Luka Doncic

DAL

33.5

2

Stephen Curry

GSW

31.4

3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC

31.1

4

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIL

30.9

5

Jayson Tatum

BOS

30.8

6

Kevin Durant

BKN

30.0

7

Donovan Mitchell

CLE

28.9

8

Ja Morant

MEM

28.5

9

Devin Booker

PHX

27.9

10

Trae Young

ATL

27.7

11

Anthony Davis

LAL

26.2

11

DeMar DeRozan

CHI

26.2

13

Jaylen Brown

BOS

26.1

14

De’Aaron Fox

SAC

24.3

15

Anfernee Simons

POR

23.9

16

Paul George

LAC

23.6

17

Bradley Beal

WSH

23.5

18

Nikola Jokic

DEN

23.0

19

Darius Garland

CLE

22.9

19

Tyrese Maxey

PHI

22.9

21

Anthony Edwards

MIN

22.6

22

Zion Williamson

NO

22.5

23

Lauri Markkanen

UTA

22.2

24

Jerami Grant

POR

22.0

25

Jalen Green

POR

21.6

Pacing all scorers is Dallas Mavericks (10-10) superstar Luka Doncic, who’s averaging a career-high 33.5 points across 37.4 minutes per contest (19 games). Doncic has been relied upon even more in the scoring department following Jalen Brunson’s decision to join the New York Knicks via free agency in the offseason. Appearing to be in the best shape of his career, Doncic should continue to put the Mavs on his back as they look to climb up the Western Conference standings (currently ninth).