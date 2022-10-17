The 1980s in the NBA are remembered as an era of physical basketball, the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, and the emergence of new stars. From 1980 to 1989, there were some terrific players and some prolific scorers, but who stands out as the top scorer of the 1980s? The answer may surprise you.

Who Scored the Most Points in the NBA in the 1980s?

Name Total Points (1980-1989 seasons) Games Played Points Per Game Alex English 21,018 811 25.9 Moses Malone 19,082 778 24.5 Adrian Dantley 18,157 684 26.5 Larry Bird 17,899 717 25.0 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 16,246 787 20.6 Reggie Theus 14,729 787 18.7 Dominique Wilkins 14,557 559 26.0 Mark Aguirre 14,488 602 24.1 George Gervin 14,216 547 26.0

You read that correctly. The top scorer in the NBA for the 1980s was Alex English. English was a mercurial scorer that exploded after four seasons of disappointing play to begin his career. Drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and underutilized in Milwaukee and then with the Pacers, English found his footing in Denver as a member of an uptempo Nuggets. He played ten full seasons with the Nuggets and averaged more than 23 points for nine straight seasons. Head coach Doug Moe believed in playing quickly, and the Nuggets rocketed to the top of the league in scoring. Their style of play made it hard to stop anyone, and they also were routinely among the league’s worst in points allowed. English was a creative scorer that lacks the recognition of his contemporaries but stands alone at the top of the scoring table for that decade.

Also on this list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was exiting his prime in the latter part of this decade. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer (for now) was remarkably consistent and durable and comes in at five on this list. He’s below Moses Malone, a great interior player that bullied his way to 24.5 points per game during this decade. Adrian Dantley is third but first in points per game for the 1980s, with 26.5 points per game. Dantley won a pair of NBA scoring titles and was one of the smoothest shooters in the league. Despite his accomplishments and exceptional stats, Dantley played for seven different teams during his 15-year career. Larry Bird is fourth, averaging 25 points per game with 17,899 points during the decade. Bird is one of the greatest players of all time, an exceptional scorer and passer that made everyone around him better.

Others near the top of the list include Reggie Theus, Atlanta Hawks superstar Dominique Wilkins, Mark Aguirre, and George “the Iceman” Gervin, a star in the 70s and 80s that averaged 26 points per game during the decade.