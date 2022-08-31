The 1980s not only housed some of the NBA’s greatest players but marked a tremendous growth in the league’s popularity. While the rivalry between Magic Johnson’s Showtime Lakers and Larry Bird’s Celtics defined the decade, fans were treated to an overall exciting, physical brand of basketball.

Who Scored the Most Points in the NBA in the 1980s?

Alex English. English scored 21,018 points between the 1979-80 and 1988-89 seasons. After spending the first half of the 1979-80 campaign with the Indiana Pacers, the eventual Hall of Famer was shipped to the Denver Nuggets, where his career flourished, becoming an eight-time All-Star and the first player to score at least 2000 points eight consecutive years. He currently sits 20th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (25,613).