Most of you reading this article have likely heard the phrase “age is just a number.” The NBA has and continues to embody those words, with several players maintaining a spot in the league well into their 30s and even 40s. This leads us to today’s question…

Who’s the Oldest NBA Player in History?

Nat Hickey.

Hickey was 45 years and 363 days old when he played two games for the Providence Steamrollers of the Basketball Association of America (BAA) in 1948 while also serving as the team’s head coach. He shot a combined 0-6 from the floor and committed five fouls but scored two points off free throws.

Stranger things have happened, but it is difficult to see Hickey’s record being broken any time soon.