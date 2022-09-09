Basketball BETTING evergreen NBA
11:01 AM, September 9, 2022

Who's the Youngest NBA Player in History?

They say the NBA is a man’s game. That may be true to an extent, but the reality is that several players have and will continue to enter the league while still in their teenage years, as the days of top prospects spending multiple seasons in college appear all but over.

Andrew Bynum.

Born October 27, 1987, Bynum made his NBA regular season debut on November 2, 2005, while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers – six days after turning 18. He played six minutes, failing to score, but did record two rebounds and two blocks. 

Below you will find a table of the ten youngest players in NBA history:

Player

Position

Birth Date

Regular Season Debut

Age of Debut

Andrew Bynum

C

October 27, 1987

November 2, 2005

18 Years, Six Days

Jermaine O’Neal

F/C

October 13, 1978

December 5, 1996

18 Years, 53 Days

Jim Browne

C

October 3, 1930

November 30, 1948

18 Years, 58 Days

Kobe Bryant

G

August 23, 1978

November 3, 1996

18 Years, 72 Days

Darko Milicic

C

June 20, 1985

October 31, 2003

18 Years, 133 Days

Stan Brown

F

June 27, 1929

November 13, 1947

18 Years, 139 Days

Bill Willoughby

F/C

May 20, 1957

October 23, 1975

18 Years, 156 Days

Tracy McGrady

G/F

May 24, 1979

October 31, 1997

18 Years, 160 Days

Yaroslav Korolev

F

May 7, 1987

November 4, 2005

18 Years, 181 Days

Andris Biedrins

C

April 2, 1986

November 5, 2004

18 Years, 217 Days