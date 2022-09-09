They say the NBA is a man’s game. That may be true to an extent, but the reality is that several players have and will continue to enter the league while still in their teenage years, as the days of top prospects spending multiple seasons in college appear all but over.

Who’s the Youngest NBA Player in History?

Andrew Bynum.

Born October 27, 1987, Bynum made his NBA regular season debut on November 2, 2005, while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers – six days after turning 18. He played six minutes, failing to score, but did record two rebounds and two blocks.

Below you will find a table of the ten youngest players in NBA history: