Wizards' Bradley Beal Sidelined With Hamstring Strain

The Washington Wizards will likely be without their best player for at least a week to ten days. Bradley Beal is dealing with a right hamstring issue and will be held out until at least the team’s next road trip, which begins in eight days. Wizards beat reporter for The Athletic Josh Robbins reported the news as per Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s update.

Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal's hamstring strain is a low-grade strain. Unseld is hopeful Beal might be able to return at some point during the Wizards' West Coast trip that will begin with a game on Dec. 14. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) December 6, 2022

Beal suffered the low-grade strain in the early going of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The former third-overall pick exited in the first quarter after logging just three minutes.

While Beal is not putting up the same type of offense as he was two years ago when challenging for the NBA scoring title, he has been very good while sharing some of the load with Kristaps Porzingis. The 29-year-old swingman still leads Washington with 22.9 points per game and is doing it in a much more efficient manner this season. Beal is shooting 52.2 percent from the field, a nice bump from his 45.4 percent career mark.

