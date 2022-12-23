Wizards C Kristaps Porzingis Questionable for Friday vs. Kings

The injury report clarified that it is due to a non-COVID illness. Porzingis missed the previous two games but was a game-time decision on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. It seems he’s close to returning, and the Wizards need him if they want to get back into contention for an Eastern Conference play-in spot. The Wizards currently sit in 12th.
In 2022, Porzingis is averaging 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 29 starts. If he cannot go, expect Daniel Gafford to notch another start in his place.
Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Odds
The Washington Wizards are eight-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, with the total set at 239, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
