Wizards Interested in Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Washington Wizards are interested in signing Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones once the NBA’s free agency period begins (expected to start June 30).
Per Scotto, “Add free agent point guard Tyus Jones to the long list of point guards the Washington Wizards have on their radar. Washington has the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception heading into free agency, and could potentially provide Jones an opportunity to start, which he ideally desires.”
A first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, Jones has blossomed into one of the league’s premier backup point guards. Jones has also shown what he can do when given starters minutes. Filling in for an injured Ja Morant, the 26-year-old started 23 games for Memphis last season, posting averages of 12.7 points and 6.6 assists.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.