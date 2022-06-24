Wizards Interested in Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Washington Wizards are interested in signing Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones once the NBA’s free agency period begins (expected to start June 30).

Per Scotto, “Add free agent point guard Tyus Jones to the long list of point guards the Washington Wizards have on their radar. Washington has the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception heading into free agency, and could potentially provide Jones an opportunity to start, which he ideally desires.”

A first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, Jones has blossomed into one of the league’s premier backup point guards. Jones has also shown what he can do when given starters minutes. Filling in for an injured Ja Morant, the 26-year-old started 23 games for Memphis last season, posting averages of 12.7 points and 6.6 assists.

Washington’s current point guard depth chart consists of Tomas Satoransky, Ish Smith, and Raul Neto.

