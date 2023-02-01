Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed Wednesday

According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Wednesday’s contest between the Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues.

Sankofa writes, “The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight issues following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat at American Airlines Center. The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Even if the Pistons get clearance to fly home this afternoon, they will face a three-hour flight and would have a quick, if not impossible, turnaround to get to Little Caesars Arena in time.”

More than 1,000 flights have been canceled in Dallas and Austin as an ice storm continues to sweep through Texas. It is unclear when the game will be made up, with both teams scheduled for back-to-backs on Friday and Saturday.

The Wizards (24-26) and Pistons (13-39) currently sit ninth and last in the Eastern Conference.

