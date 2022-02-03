Zach LaVine Will Play vs. Raptors on Thursday

The Chicago Bulls will have their starting shooting guard in the lineup for the first night of their back-to-back. Rob Schaefer confirmed that Zach LaVine would play against the Toronto Raptors. LaVine was listed as questionable with back spasms leading up to Thursday night’s contest.

Zach LaVine is available, per Billy Donovan. Had been questionable with back spasms — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 3, 2022

LaVine is coming off two below-average fantasy performances, putting up 33.5 and 34.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points against the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively. The former All-Star has been better on the road than at home this season, averaging 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists as the visitor, compared to 22.7, 4.3, and 4.2 at home.

Coby White could see increased usage if LaVine’s back becomes an issue against the Raps. White has played above-average minutes in 10 of his past 11 outings, averaging 14.8 points per game over that stretch.

The Bulls are coming off consecutive victories but have split their previous ten outings, going 5-5. They enter tonight’s contest as +3.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.