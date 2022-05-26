Zach LaVine's Departure From The Bulls Is "Very Much In Play"

On Tuesday, Johnson appeared on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show and mentioned that “the safe bet is that Zach will return to Chicago.” He did follow that up by saying that a move is still “very much in play” for LaVine, but that the Bulls can offer the All-Star more than any other franchise in the league.
Johnson also did not downplay the idea that LaVine will be shopping around this summer.
“The fact that he’s going to look at other teams legitimately is serious,” Johnson said. “I think the fact that other teams are going to make an aggressive bid to get him is serious. And I think the fact that the Bulls are very confident that they’re going to retain him are all serious, are all simultaneously (true). It’s going to be a fascinating free agency in July.”
In 67 starts, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the 2021-22 season.
