2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings

The 2022-2023 college basketball season has passed the midway point, and conference races are heating up. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection or, in some cases, playing themselves into a hole.

One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to develop an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.

This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections. This bracket reflects results through the night of January 25, 2023.

Seeds Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded) 1-seeds (1-4) Houston (1/AAC), Tennessee (2/SEC), Alabama (3/SEC), UCLA (4/PAC-12) 2-seeds (5-8) Purdue (5/Big Ten), UConn (6/Big East), Saint Mary’s (7/WCC), Marquette (8/Big East) 3-seeds (9-12) Texas (9/Big 12), Kansas (10/Big 12), Virginia (11/ACC), Iowa State (12/Big 12) 4-seeds (13-16) TCU (13/Big 12), Baylor (14/Big 12), Creighton (15/Big East), Arizona (16/PAC-12) 5-seeds (17-20) Rutgers (17/Big Ten), Gonzaga (18/WCC), Auburn (19/SEC), Indiana (20/Big Ten) 6-seeds (21-24) Ohio State (21/Big Ten), Arkansas (22/SEC), Xavier (23/Big East), North Carolina (24/ACC) 7-seeds (25-28) Kansas St. (25/Big 12), Illinois (26/Big Ten), Boise St. (27/MWC), WVU (28/Big 12) 8-seeds (29-32) Kentucky (29/SEC), San Diego St. (30/MWC), Providence (31/Big East), Duke (32/ACC)

9-seeds (33-36) Memphis (33/AAC), Miami (34/ACC), Iowa (35/Big Ten), Michigan State (36/Big Ten) 10-seeds (37-40) Oklahoma St. (37/Big 12), Florida Atlantic (38/CUSA), Maryland (39/Big Ten), New Mexico (40/MWC) 11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game Florida (41/SEC), Utah (42/PAC-12), Liberty (56/ASun), Penn State (43/Big Ten), NC State (44/ACC) 12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games Dayton (61/A10), Oral Roberts (69/Summit), Kent State (70/MAC), Utah State (45/MWC), Virginia Tech (46/ACC) 13-seeds (51-54) Sam Houston State (73/WAC), Marshall (75/SB), Charleston (76/CAA), Iona (77/MAAC) 14-seeds (55-58) Bradley (85/MVC), UC Santa Barbara (88/BW), Furman (97/Southern), Princeton (98/Ivy) 15-seeds (59-62) Colgate (120/Patriot), Montana St. (123/Big Sky), Youngstown State (126/Horizon), Longwood (143/Big South) 16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games Vermont (155/AE), Norfolk State (192/MEAC), SIU-Edwardsville (202/Ohio Valley), Northwestern State (218/Southland), Grambling State (223/SWAC), Wagner (277/NEC)

The No. 1 seeds would be Houston, Tennessee, UCLA, and Alabama. The Houston Cougars retain the number one overall seed despite the loss to Temple. Alabama, UCLA, and Tennessee all remain on the top line, so the SEC places two in the top four. Conference play is in full swing, and we see some risers and fallers. After a slide down the ratings, an excellent week for Indiana moves them back to number 20. UConn is still sitting at No. 6 despite a mounting number of losses. Their play will be something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

On the negative side, Duke is down at No. 32, and with the ACC struggling, they’ll have a hard time getting quality wins. A prime example of this is the conference-leading Clemson Tigers. They are 17-4 but stuck at No. 58 in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings because of a lack of quality opponents. The Big 12 is an absolute wagon with seven teams between No. 9 and No. 28. The ACC continues to struggle. Virginia is the highest-ranked team at No. 11, with only one other team even in the top 25 (UNC at No. 24). The best “mid-majors” to watch are Florida Atlantic (No. 38), Boise State (No. 27), and Liberty (No. 56).

This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.