2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection.

One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to develop an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.

This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections.

Seeds Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded) 1-seeds (1-4) Houston (1/AAC), UConn (2/Big East), Tennessee (3/SEC), UCLA (4/PAC-12) 2-seeds (5-8) Kansas (5/Big 12), Texas (6/Big 12), Purdue (7/Big Ten), Arizona (8/PAC-12) Kentucky (8/SEC) 3-seeds (9-12) Alabama (9/SEC), Gonzaga (10/WCC), Arkansas (11/SEC), Virginia (12/ACC) 4-seeds (13-16) Kentucky (13/SEC), Baylor (14/Big 12), Ohio St. (15/Big Ten), Duke (16/ACC), Indiana (16/Big Ten) 5-seeds (17-20) Auburn (17/SEC), Saint Mary’s (18/WCC), Indiana (19/Big Ten), North Carolina (20/ACC) 6-seeds (21-24) West Virginia (21/Big 12), Maryland (22/Big Ten), Rutgers (23/Big Ten), Creighton (24/Big East) 7-seeds (25-28) Marquette (25/Big East), San Diego State (26/MWC), Memphis (27/AAC), Xavier (28/Big East) 8-seeds (29-32) Virginia Tech (29/ACC), OK State (30/Big 12), Illinois (31/Big Ten), Texas Tech (32/Big 12)

9-seeds (33-36) Oklahoma (33/Big 12), Penn St. (34/Big Ten), Missouri (35/SEC), Wisconsin (36/Big Ten) 10-seeds (37-40) Iowa (37/Big Ten), TCU (38/Big 12), Miss. St. (39/SEC), Utah State (40/MWC) 11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game Florida Atlantic (41/CUSA), Miami FL (42/ACC), Dayton (60/A10), UAB (43/CUSA), Michigan State (44/Big Ten) 12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games Iona (63/MAAC), Kent State (64/MAC), Yale (72/ Ivy), Northwestern (45/Big Ten), Oregon (46/PAC-12) 13-seeds (51-54) Oral Roberts (75/Summit), Sam Houston State (80/WAC), Marshall (81/SB), Liberty (82/ASUN) 14-seeds (55-58) Bradley (82/MV), Charleston (92/CAA), Furman (93/Southern), UC-Irvine (102/Big West) 15-seeds (59-62) UMass-Lowell (116/AE), Colgate (127/Patriot), Youngstown State (144/Horizon), Montana State (147/Big Sky) 16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games Longwood (151/Big South), SIU-Edwardsville (185/Ohio Valley), Norfolk State (193/MEAC), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (213/Southland), Grambling State (239/SWAC), Wagner (277/NEC)

The No. 1 seeds would be UConn, Houston, UCLA, and Tennessee. The Houston Cougars have moved back up to the overall number one seed in the field, with the remaining three number ones the same this week. The Big Ten still leads the field in selections, with 11 of the league’s 14 teams making this hypothetical “Big Dance.” Northwestern has popped up to number 45 and would be slated in a First Four game against Oregon. The Iowa Hawkeyes are a significant faller, dropping three seed lines (to a ten-seed) after a loss to Eastern Illinois that will anchor their resume all season. With conference play beginning in earnest this week, a major shakeup is likely coming over the next couple of weeks.

This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.