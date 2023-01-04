2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Based Using KenPom Ratings

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is nearing the midway point, and conference play has begun. Conference races are important, and polls are fun, but everything about the college basketball season points to the NCAA Tournament. While the Selection Committee will not pick the bracket until the middle of March, teams are already beginning to position themselves for selection or, in some cases, playing themselves into a hole.

One of the best-advanced analytics tools to determine the quality of a team was created by statistician Ken Pomeroy. His “KenPom” rankings use several factors to develop an overall adjusted efficiency metric, and teams are placed into order from 1-363.

This recurring weekly article will show you what the NCAA Tournament field would look like if selected solely by the KenPom rankings. There are 32 conference champions (the highest-ranked team in KenPom in each league) and 36 at-large selections. This bracket reflects results through the night of January 3, 2023.

Seeds Teams, Ranks, and Conferences (conference champion is bolded) 1-seeds (1-4) Houston (1/AAC), Tennessee (2/SEC), UConn (3/Big East), UCLA (4/PAC-12) 2-seeds (5-8) Kansas (5/Big 12), Arizona (6/PAC-12), Purdue (7/Big Ten), Alabama (8/SEC) 3-seeds (9-12) Arkansas (9/SEC), Texas (10/Big 12), Ohio State (11/Big Ten), Gonzaga (12/WCC) 4-seeds (13-16) Virginia (13/ACC), Duke (14/ACC), Saint Mary’s (15/WCC), Rutgers (16/Big Ten) 5-seeds (17-20) Kentucky (17/SEC), Creighton (18/Big East), Auburn (19/SEC), Marquette (20/Big East) 6-seeds (21-24) Indiana (21/Big Ten), Baylor (22/Big 12), North Carolina (23/ACC), West Virginia (24/Big 12) 7-seeds (25-28) San Diego State (25/MWC), Xavier (26/Big East), Oklahoma State (27/Big 12), Illinois (28/Big Ten) 8-seeds (29-32) Virginia Tech (29/ACC), Oklahoma (30/Big 12), Kansas St. (31/Big 12), Utah State (32/MWC)

9-seeds (33-36) Texas Tech (33/Big 12), Missouri (34/SEC), Memphis (35/AAC), TCU (36/Big 12) 10-seeds (37-40) Maryland (37/Big Ten), Florida Atlantic (38/CUSA), Miami (FL) (39/ACC), Iowa State (40/Big 12) 11-seeds (41-45) – lowest two are in First Four game Utah (41/PAC-12), Michigan St. (42/Big Ten), Dayton (54/A10), Providence (43/Big East), Penn State (44/Big Ten) 12-seeds (46-50)- lowest two are in First Four games Iona (56/MAAC), Kent State (67/MAC), Liberty (68/ASUN), Florida (45/SEC), Michigan (46/Big Ten) 13-seeds (51-54) James Madison (71/SB), Oral Roberts (72/Summit), Bradley (77/MVC), Sam Houston State (80/WAC) 14-seeds (55-58) Yale (84/Ivy), Charleston (89/CAA), UC-Santa Barbara (94/BW), Colgate (107/Patriot) 15-seeds (59-62) Furman (112/Southern), UMass-Lowell (122/AE), Longwood (125/Big South), Youngstown State (139/Horizon) 16-seeds (63-68) – lowest four are in First Four games Montana State (159/Big Sky), SIU-Edwardsville (184/Ohio Valley), Norfolk State (195/MEAC), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (205/Southland), Grambling State (231/SWAC), Wagner (292/NEC)

The No. 1 seeds would be Houston, UConn, UCLA, and Tennessee. The Houston Cougars retain the number one overall seed, with the other three number ones also remaining the same this week. The Big Ten saw a trio of teams drop out of the field as Iowa, Northwestern, and Wisconsin each slid into the high 40s. In Northwestern’s case, they are now 61 and would not even be considered a bubble team. Conference play has begun, and some teams have taken advantage early. Rutgers won at Purdue and has vaulted to 16th in the ratings and a firm four-seed. After a multi-week swoon, Creighton has righted the ship and now sits at No. 18, rising nearly 20 spots over the past few weeks.

This seed list will be updated weekly based on changes in the fluid KenPom rankings.