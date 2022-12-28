Active College Basketball Coaches With Most Career Wins
TJ Inman
Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from college basketball, leaving a hole at the sport’s top. While those giants have walked away, several bright stars continue adding to impressive win totals. This recurring article will keep track of the active college basketball coaches leading the way in career wins. Coach K sits atop the career leaderboard with 1,202 victories.
Head Coach and Number of Wins
Last Week’s Results (Monday through Sunday)
This Week’s Games (Monday through Sunday)
Jim Boeheim – 1,007 wins
Loss to Pittsburgh
Saturday vs. Boston College
Bob Huggins – 926 wins
Win over Stony Brook
Saturday vs. Kansas State
John Calipari – 776 wins
Win over Florida A&M
Wednesday vs. Missouri, Saturday vs. Louisville
Bill Self – 768 wins
Win over Harvard
Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
Rick Barnes – 762 wins
Win over Austin Peay
Wednesday vs. Ole Miss
The active coaches sitting top five in most wins is a list of some of the top names in basketball. Jim Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for nearly 50 years and continues adding double-digit wins each season. The time for him to walk away is undoubtedly approaching, and Syracuse is not winning at a rate that would allow him to threaten Coach K’s record.
The same could be said for West Virginia. Huggins is 69 years old, and while he has enjoyed success with the Mountaineers, WVU does not appear poised to start rattling off 30+ win seasons. Huggins will probably reach 1,000 victories, but it would be a shock if he got to 1,202.
The others are more than a stone’s throw behind that number but are all winning at a high rate. Kentucky fans get frustrated with John Calipari. He’s not winning as much as they’d like, but Calipari is still third among active head coaches and will keep climbing as Kentucky keeps winning. Calipari has a chance to win two this week with Missouri and an awful Louisville squad on Saturday. Beating the Cardinals should help salve some UK fans’ wounds, at least temporarily.
Kansas’s Bill Self is the man with the most straightforward path to catching 1,202 wins. He is only 59 years old and winning at a good clip at one of the nation’s strongest basketball schools. Self would need to coach for another 14 seasons, winning 30 games per year, to become the all-time winningest coach. That would put him in his mid-70s. It’s unlikely but certainly not implausible. The Jayhawks knocked off Indiana in impressive fashion, and Self is just eight wins back of Calipari.
This article will be updated weekly as coaches like Dana Altman, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Izzo, and the five on this list rack up wins and prepare their teams for March.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.