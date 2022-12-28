Active College Basketball Coaches With Most Career Wins

Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from college basketball, leaving a hole at the sport’s top. While those giants have walked away, several bright stars continue adding to impressive win totals. This recurring article will keep track of the active college basketball coaches leading the way in career wins. Coach K sits atop the career leaderboard with 1,202 victories.

Head Coach and Number of Wins Last Week’s Results (Monday through Sunday) This Week’s Games (Monday through Sunday) Jim Boeheim – 1,007 wins Loss to Pittsburgh Saturday vs. Boston College Bob Huggins – 926 wins Win over Stony Brook Saturday vs. Kansas State John Calipari – 776 wins Win over Florida A&M Wednesday vs. Missouri, Saturday vs. Louisville Bill Self – 768 wins Win over Harvard Saturday vs. Oklahoma State Rick Barnes – 762 wins Win over Austin Peay Wednesday vs. Ole Miss

The active coaches sitting top five in most wins is a list of some of the top names in basketball. Jim Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for nearly 50 years and continues adding double-digit wins each season. The time for him to walk away is undoubtedly approaching, and Syracuse is not winning at a rate that would allow him to threaten Coach K’s record.

The same could be said for West Virginia. Huggins is 69 years old, and while he has enjoyed success with the Mountaineers, WVU does not appear poised to start rattling off 30+ win seasons. Huggins will probably reach 1,000 victories, but it would be a shock if he got to 1,202.

The others are more than a stone’s throw behind that number but are all winning at a high rate. Kentucky fans get frustrated with John Calipari. He’s not winning as much as they’d like, but Calipari is still third among active head coaches and will keep climbing as Kentucky keeps winning. Calipari has a chance to win two this week with Missouri and an awful Louisville squad on Saturday. Beating the Cardinals should help salve some UK fans’ wounds, at least temporarily.

Kansas’s Bill Self is the man with the most straightforward path to catching 1,202 wins. He is only 59 years old and winning at a good clip at one of the nation’s strongest basketball schools. Self would need to coach for another 14 seasons, winning 30 games per year, to become the all-time winningest coach. That would put him in his mid-70s. It’s unlikely but certainly not implausible. The Jayhawks knocked off Indiana in impressive fashion, and Self is just eight wins back of Calipari.

This article will be updated weekly as coaches like Dana Altman, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Izzo, and the five on this list rack up wins and prepare their teams for March.