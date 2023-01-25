Active College Basketball Coaches With Most Career Wins

Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from college basketball, leaving a hole at the sport’s top. While those giants have walked away, several bright stars continue adding to impressive win totals. This recurring article will keep track of the active college basketball coaches leading the way in career wins. Coach K sits atop the career leaderboard with 1,202 victories.

Head Coach and Number of Wins Last Week’s Results (Monday through Sunday) This Week’s Games (Monday through Sunday) Jim Boeheim – 1,112 wins Win over Georgia Tech Tuesday vs. UNC, Saturday at VA Tech Bob Huggins – 927 wins Win over TCU, Loss to Texas Wednesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. Auburn John Calipari – 781 wins Win over Georgia, Win over Texas A&M Tuesday at Vanderbilt, Saturday vs. Kansas Bill Self – 773 wins Loss at Kansas State, Loss vs. TCU Monday at Baylor, Saturday at Kentucky Rick Barnes – 768 wins Win at MS State, Win at LSU Wednesday vs. Georgia, Saturday vs. Texas

The active coaches sitting top five in most wins is a list of some of the top names in basketball. Jim Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for nearly 50 years and continues adding double-digit wins each season. The time for him to walk away is undoubtedly approaching, and Syracuse is not winning at a rate that would allow him to threaten Coach K’s record.

The same could be said for West Virginia. Huggins is 69 years old, and while he has enjoyed success with the Mountaineers, WVU does not appear poised to start rattling off 30+ win seasons. Huggins will probably reach 1,000 victories, but it would be a shock if he got to 1,202. The Mountaineers remain competitive but lose close games in the tough Big 12.

The others are more than a stone’s throw behind that number but are all winning at a high rate. Kentucky fans get frustrated with John Calipari. He’s not winning as much as they’d like, but Calipari is still third among active head coaches and will keep climbing as Kentucky keeps winning. The Wildcats took care of business against Georgia and Texas A&M, moving Calipari to 781 victories. Kentucky is at Vanderbilt before a huge home clash against Kansas on Saturday.

Kansas’s Bill Self is the man with the most straightforward path to catching 1,202 wins. He is only 59 years old and winning at a good clip at one of the nation’s strongest basketball schools. Self would need to coach for another 14 seasons while winning 30 games per year to become the all-time winningest coach. That would put him in his mid-70s. It’s unlikely but certainly not implausible. The Jayhawks had a rare bad week as they lost in overtime to rival Kansas State and then got thumped at home by TCU. There is no time to recuperate as Kansas travels to Baylor for an important game on Monday night and then plays at Rupp Arena on Saturday against John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats. Rick Barnes is now just five wins behind Bill Self, and 13 behind Calipari as the Volunteers keep winning. They’ll face a significant test on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns.

This article will be updated weekly as coaches like Dana Altman, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Izzo, and the five on this list rack up wins and prepare their teams for March.