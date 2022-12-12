Active College Basketball Coaches With Most Career Wins

Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from college basketball in recent years, leaving a hole at the top of the sport. While those giants have walked away, several bright stars still continue adding to impressive win totals. This recurring article will keep track of the active college basketball coaches leading the way in career wins. Coach K sits atop the career leaders with 1,202 victories.

Head Coach and Number of Wins Last Week’s Results (Monday through Sunday) This Week’s Games (Monday through Sunday) Jim Boeheim – 1,005 wins Wins over Oakland and Syracuse Monday vs. Monmouth, Saturday vs. Cornell Bob Huggins – 924 wins Win over Navy, win over UAB Sunday vs. Buffalo John Calipari – 775 wins Win over Yale Saturday vs. UCLA Bill Self – 766 wins Win over Missouri Saturday vs. Indiana Rick Barnes – 761 wins Win over Eastern Kentucky, win over Maryland Saturday vs. Arizona

The active coaches sitting top five in most wins is a list of some of the top names in the sport. Jim Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for nearly 50 years and continues adding double-digit wins each season. The time for him to walk away is surely approaching, and Syracuse is not winning at a rate that would allow him to threaten Coach K’s record. The same could be said for West Virginia, Huggins is 69 years old, and while he has enjoyed success with the Mountaineers, WVU does not appear poised to start rattling off 30+ win seasons. Huggins will probably reach 1,000 victories, but it would be a shock if he reached 1,202.

The others are more than a stone’s throw behind that number but are all winning at a high rate. Kentucky fans get frustrated with John Calipari. He’s not winning as much as they’d like, but Calipari is still third among active head coaches and will keep climbing as Kentucky keeps winning. Kansas’ Bill Self is the man with the most straightforward path to catching 1,202 wins. He is only 59 years old and winning at a good clip at one of the nation’s strongest basketball schools. Self would need to coach for another 14 seasons, winning 30 games per season, to become the all-time winningest coach. That would put him in his mid-70s. It’s unlikely but certainly not implausible.

This article will be updated weekly as coaches like Dana Altman, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Izzo, and the five on this list rack up wins and prepare their teams for March.