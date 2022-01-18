Baylor to storm back and cover -6.5: Buy, Buy, Buy

Buy, Buy, Buy: Baylor vs. West Virginia

#5 Baylor Bears (15-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3) Date: 01/18/2022 Time: 05:00 PM Location: WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia

Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Baylor Bears (-280) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (225) Spread: Baylor Bears (-6.5) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (6.5) Game Total: 138.5

Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers News and Notes

The former number one team in the country and reigning national champions, Baylor, has lost two in a row. It’s the first time in college basketball history that a number one team lost two straight games, both at home and in the same week.

Baylor averages 79.9 points per game, while West Virginia only manages 69 a night. James Akinjo leads the Bears, averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens thinks Baylor is going to make a statement, saying, “They have been a single-digit favorite in only four games this year, and they are 3-1 against the number.”

Baylor is not going to lose three straight games. We’re recommending Baylor to cover -6.5 against West Virginia.

