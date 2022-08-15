Best College Basketball Arena Experiences

College basketball fans are like none other, and the places they call home create some of the best experiences you will find across all sports. So, let’s count down some places you must visit next season.

10. Breslin Center (Michigan State)

This arena is more than just a home for the Spartans, playing host concerts and other sports. However, each fall, the Izzone comes alive as the Spartans student section is one of the most unique in the country. Coach Tom Izzo is legendary for having his teams get hot late in the season, so beware of the Breslin Center in March.

9. Dean E. Smith Center (North Carolina)

This arena is one of the newer locations on the list, as it only opened in 1986. While it missed the greatness of Michael Jordan and James Worthy, the arena named after their coach could add to its legacy in the coming years. The aura and recent Final Four trip should help bring in the talent to make magic for the Tar Heels.

8. Assembly Hall (Indiana)

The home of the Hoosiers has an old-school feel to it as the bleacher on each end of the court put the students right on top of the court. They, combined with the rows of seats on each baseline, make Assembly Hall one of the loudest arenas in the country.

7. The Palestra (Penn)

Deemed “the most storied gymnasium in the history of collegiate athletics.” No other arena in the country has hosted more games. The Palestra is the original college basketball arena, having been replicated many times since it opened in 1927.

6. Rupp Arena (Kentucky)

One of the largest and most recognizable arenas in the country is the home of the Kentucky Wildcats. Rupp Arena holds 23,500 fans and has become the toughest place to play in the SEC.

5. Hilton Coliseum (Iowa State)

The rowdy crowd at the Hilton Coliseum has quickly become one of the most feared environments in the Big 12. Their home court advantage was apparent last season as the Cyclones went 16-5 at home, including multiple upsets over ranked opponents.

4. Madison Square Garden (St. John’s)

The world’s most famous arena has also become a mecca for Big East basketball. While it is the home of the Red Storm during the regular season, everyone flocks to the garden in March for the best conference tournament in the country.

3. Carrier Dome (Syracuse)

The largest domed stadium in the country can bring 35,000 Syracuse fans together to cheer on the Orange. Legendary coach Jim Boeheim named it the “Loud House” as the noise can sometimes be deafening. The Carrier Dome is a unique experience that is a must for every college basketball fan.

2. Allen Fieldhouse (Kansas)

“The Phog” is a college basketball cathedral. Allen Fieldhouse only holds 16,300 fans, and they are packed in tightly to the court, which makes it challenging for any opponent to beat them there. The Jayhawks rocked at home this past season as they went 20-2 at home before going undefeated in March and April on their way to a national title.

1. Cameron Indoor Stadium (Duke)

While this will no longer be the home of Mike Krzyzewski, the “Cameron Crazies” will still be there year after year. Every Saturday, 9,300 fans pack into the stadium to cheer on the Blue Devils. It is the country’s most significant home court advantage as the fans are right on top of the court. With Duke being a blue blood program, Cameron Indoor Stadium will remain at the top of the list for generations.