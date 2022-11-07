College Basketball Big East Regular Season Kicks Off on Fox Sports

Eight Big East teams are in action on Monday night, with the College Basketball regular season kicking off with some tremendous early matchups. You can get all your Big East basketball needs on FOX Sports and FS1, available through the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

Kicking things off, the preseason No. 16 Villanova Wildcats take on La Salle. Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune makes his debut.

Butler is in action at the 6:30 p.m. ET tip-off, taking on New Orleans. In the 6:45 p.m. ET matchup, St. John’s will begin their schedule against Merrimack. Connecticut meets Stonehill while Xavier takes on Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The night continues with DePaul taking on Loyola (MD) at 7:45 p.m. ET. The Big East favorite Creighton Blue Jays take on St. Thomas, and Marquette collides with Radford at 8:30 p.m. ET to close things out.

Below are the lines for each of these matchups from the FanDuel Sportsbook.