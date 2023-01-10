College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week

Every week we look at where the Big Ten teams land in the AP Top 25 Poll. As college basketball gets deeper into January, the shape of the Big Ten conference is starting to take form. The Big Ten only has two teams in the Top 25 this week, as the Hoosiers and Buckeyes dropped out of the rankings. The Big Ten also lost its foothold atop the poll as Purdue fell to No. 3. While the Big Ten only has two teams ranked, they have four squads sitting just outside the top 25, looking to make a move up.

3. Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1)

After losing to Rutgers at home early in the week, Purdue went on the road twice and pulled out gritty wins. The first one was at Ohio State, where the Boilermakers needed a second-half comeback to get the win. The week ended with Purdue winning at the Palestra against Penn State. Purdue will host Nebraska this week before an MLK holiday matchup on January 16 at Michigan State.

This Week’s Games: 1/13 vs. Nebraska, 1/16 at Michigan State

18. Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1)

The Badgers fell to No. 18 after an overtime loss to Illinois this past weekend. An early week win against Minnesota kept them from falling further and a half-game out of the lead for the Big Ten. Wisconsin gets Michigan State at home this week before a Saturday matchup with Indiana in Bloomington. The Badgers should be favored in both games, allowing them a chance to keep pace with the top of the conference and move up in the polls.

This Week’s Games: 1/3 vs. Minnesota, 1/7 at Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan State Spartans, Northwestern Wildcats, Illinois Fighting Illini