College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week
Sammy Jacobs
Every week we will look at the Big Ten basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and those lurking just outside of it. We have a new number one team in the country that comes from Big Ten Country. This week’s poll also has a Big Ten newcomer in Wisconsin. Here’s where the Big Ten landed in this week’s AP Top 25.
1. Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0)
For the second year in a row, Purdue has jumped to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after wins over Hofstra and Nebraska. They earned 27 first-place votes. Will it last more than a game? Probably, as the Boilermakers have one game this week in a home date with Davidson.
This Week’s Games: December 17 vs. Davison
14. Indiana Hoosiers (7-2. 1-1)
Indiana played the last three games without Jalen Hood-Schifino. This week they split their two games. They stay put at No. 14 after a win over Nebraska and a loss to Arizona in Las Vegas. The December trials continue as IU’s lone game this week is at Kansas. Will the week off allow for Hood-Schifino to get healthy?
This Week’s Games: December 17 at Kansas
18. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-2)
The Illini got the win over Texas (before Coach Beard was arrested) but took a 15-point home loss to Penn State to fall to 0-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois only drops a spot this week and has a get-right game with Alabama A&M.
This Week’s Games: December 17 vs. Alabama A&M
20. Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1)
Maryland was the big tumbler in this week’s poll, dropping seven spots after narrow losses at Wisconsin and against Tennessee on a neutral court. They have a chance to rebound against No. 16 UCLA at home.
This Week’s Games: December 14 vs. UCLA
22. Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 2-0)
Wisconsin enters the Top 25 after a win over Maryland and an overtime win at Iowa. The Badgers have a string of very gettable non-conference games, starting with Lehigh. Can they continue to cement their place in the polls?
This Week’s Games: December 15 vs. Lehigh
23. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2, 0-0)
The Buckeyes jump up two spots in a controversial buzzer-beating win at Rutgers. They get UNC in the CBS Sports Classic, but the Tar Heels are a shell of their pre-season No. 1 ranking.
This Week’s Games: December 17 vs. North Carolina
Receiving Votes: Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State Spartans
