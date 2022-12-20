College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week

Every week we will take a look at the Big Ten basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and those lurking just outside of it. The Big Ten had a rough week as two teams dropped out of the Top 25 entirely, as Indiana fell four spots after getting run out of Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The biggest mover was Wisconsin which jumped five spots, while Illinois rose two places.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0)

The Boilermakers keep rolling and are still the top-ranked team in the country. They narrowly beat Davidson in Chicago and get two more games they should win before re-entering conference play. Matt Painter has his group playing well and exceeding all the pre-season expectations.

This Week’s Games: 12/21 vs. New Orleans

16. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 0-2)

The Illini got back on the winning track with a blowout win over Alabama A&M. Illinois leaped up two spots and became the second-highest-rated Big Ten team in the AP Poll this week. The Illini get a regional rivalry game with the Missouri Tigers this week in St.Louis.

This Week’s Games: 12/21 vs. Missouri

17. Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0)

Wisconsin took care of business against Lehigh to jump another five spots in the polls. A game date with Grambling is their lone game this week and is part of a four-game home stand for the Badgers.

This Week’s Games: 12/23 vs. Grambling

18. Indiana Hoosiers (8-3. 1-1)

The Hoosiers had a week to prepare for Kansas after losing to Arizona in Las Vegas. Despite getting Jalen Hood-Schifino back from injury, the Hoosiers were embarrassed by Kansas on the road. To pour salt in the wound, IU point guard Xavier Johnson was hurt in the game and in a boot on the bench in the second half. The Hoosiers have two cupcakes this week to recover.

This Week’s Games: 12/20 vs. Elon, 12/23 vs. Kennesaw State

Receiving Votes: Maryland Terrapins, Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State Spartans