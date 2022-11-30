College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week

Every week we will look at the Big Ten basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and those lurking just outside of it. Thanksgiving week was significant for the B1G, which currently contains six teams inside the Top 25. The Iowa Hawkeyes fell out, but Ohio State moved in.

Let’s look at the members of the Big Ten who are in the AP Top 25.

5. Purdue Boilermakers (6-0)

The Boilermakers had quite the holiday. They started the week ranked 24th and jumped all the way up to sixth, including eight votes for number one, after defeating West Virginia, then No. 6 Gonzaga, and No. 8 Duke in the Phil Knight Invitational. The road doesn’t get much easier as the Boilers travel to Florida State for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and then open conference play with Minnesota at home. Could they be the sleeper team in the Big Ten?

This Week’s Games: 11/30 at Florida State, 12/4 vs. Minnesota.

10. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

The Hoosiers came into the season with sky-high expectations, and so far, they have met them. IU won their two cupcakes this week, but the schedule is about to get much more demanding. IU hosts No. 18 North Carolina Wednesday night in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and travels to Rutgers on Saturday to open conference play. December will be a gut check for the Hoosiers with games against No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas and at No. 9 Kansas.

This Week’s Games: 11/30 vs. UNC, 12/3 at Rutgers

16. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

The Illini dropped their first game of the season to Virginia 70-61 on November 20 but rebounded to knock off Lindenwood. This week Illinois hosts Syracuse in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Tuesday night before traveling to No. 22 Maryland on Friday.

This Week’s Games: 11/29 vs. Syracuse, 12/2 at Maryland.

20. Michigan State Spartans (5-2)

The Spartans fell eight spots thanks to a loss in the opening game of the Phil Knight Invitational. However, The Spartans would recover by beating Oregon 74-70 and hanging on against Portland 78-77. A total disaster was adverted… for now. Michigan State travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and then hosts Northwestern.

This Week’s Games: 11/30 at Notre Dame, 12/4 vs. Northwestern

22. Maryland Terrapins (6-0)

Maryland finished the week 2-0. They beat Miami (FL) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off, 88-70 on a neutral court, then returned home and blew out Coppin State, 95-79. The Terrapins travel to Louisville to take on the reeling Cardinals in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and then welcome No. 16 Illinois to open conference play.

This Week’s Games: 11/29 at Louisville, 12/2 vs. Illinois

25. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

The Buckeyes found their way into the top 25 with a decent showing in the Maui Jim Invitational. Does it ease the pain of the Buckeyes football team’s blowout home loss to rival Michigan? No, but the hardwood Buckeyes netted wins over Cincinnati and then No. 21 Texas Tech. The lone loss came to then No. 17 San Diego State. This week Ohio State visits No.17 Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and gets a non-conference home game with St. Francis (PA).

This Week’s Games: 11/30 at Duke, 12/3 St. Francis (PA)

Receiving Votes:

Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers