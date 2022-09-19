Are you hoping to see some points on the scoreboard in Week 4? If that’s the case, you’re in luck, as several games are expected to turn into shootouts.

One way to bet is by taking a look at the total. Here are the highest Over/Under Totals in this week’s college football odds at BetMGM, ranked from highest to lowest.

College Football Week 4 Odds: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total T1 TCU at SMU O/U 68.5 T1 North Texas at Memphis O/U 68.5 3 Florida International at Western Kentucky O/U 66.5 T4 Duke at Kansas O/U 64.5 T4 Charlotte at South Carolina O/U 64.5 6 South Florida at Louisville O/U 63.5 T7 Maryland at Michigan O/U 62.5 T7 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State O/U 62.5 9 UNLV at Utah State O/U 62 T10 Buffalo at Eastern Michigan O/U 60.5 T10 Florida Atlantic at Purdue O/U 60.5 T10 Central Michigan at Penn State O/U 60.5 T10 Ball State at Georgia Southern O/U 60.5

T1. TCU at SMU (O/U 68.5)

Sonny Dykes faces his old team in a game that’s expected to be a shootout. The TCU Horned Frogs are -1.5 favorites in what’s anticipated to be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

T1. North Texas at Memphis (O/U 68.5)

Seth Littrell’s North Texas Mean Green squad averages 31.8 points per game while allowing 36.5. On the other sideline, Ryan Silverfield’s Memphis Tigers are averaging 34.7 points while surrendering 31.3.

3. Florida International at Western Kentucky (O/U 66.5)

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are expected to light up the scoreboard in Week 4. Tyson Helton’s team is a -28 favorite in this one.

T4. Duke at Kansas (O/U 64.5)

Don’t look now, but both teams have fielded explosive offenses to start 2022. The Duke Blue Devils are averaging 36.7 points per game while standing 3-0, while the Kansas Jayhawks score 53 points per game during their undefeated start.

T4. Charlotte at South Carolina (O/U 64.5)

The South Carolina Gamecocks averaged 32.5 points per game over their first two games before losing 48-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

6. South Florida at Louisville (O/U 63.5)

Despite scoring 19.3 points per game, Scott Satterfield’s squad is expected to get into a shootout in Week 4 against a South Florida Bulls team surrendering 33.7 points per game.

T7. Maryland at Michigan (O/U 62.5)

Both teams are 3-0 and have been lighting up scoreboards left and right to start the season. The Maryland Terrapins are averaging 40.3 points per game, while the Michigan Wolverines have the No. 1 scoring offense nationally, scoring 55.3 points per game.

T7. Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (O/U 62.5)

Want to see some points in the Sun Belt? This will be one of the best Group of 5 matchups of the weekend.

9. UNLV at Utah State (O/U 62)

The Utah State Aggies have gotten off to a slow start this year, but it’s expected to be a shootout against the UNLV Rebels.

T10. Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (O/U 60.5)

Fresh off an upset win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are expected to be in a shootout in Week 4.

T10. Florida Atlantic at Purdue (O/U 60.5)

The Purdue Boilermakers had a heartbreaking loss in Week 3, but the offense is expected to find plenty of success in Week 4.

T10. Central Michigan at Penn State (O/U 60.5)

The Penn State Nittany Lions are averaging 40.7 points per game in a 3-0 start to the year.

T10. Ball State at Georgia Southern (O/U 60.5)

Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles have had a successful start in their transition from the option to the Air Raid, averaging 41.7 points per game while ranking 10th nationally in total offense (521.3 yards) per game.