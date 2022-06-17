Davidson Basketball Head Coach Bob McKillop Retires After 33 Seasons
Davidson men’s basketball head coach Bob McKillop announced his retirement on Friday after 33 seasons with the program, per Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports.
I'm told today's Davidson press conference is to announce head coach Bob McKillop’s retirement. McKillop, who has won 634 games at Davidson, was NBA Finals’ MVP Steph Curry’s college coach. The two combined for the most successful season in school history, an Elite 8 run in 2008. https://t.co/ELstMDg5VD
McKillop will undoubtedly go down as one of the legends of the game of basketball. The 71-year-old accrued a 634-380 record over 33 seasons with the Wildcats. He brought in 15 regular-season conference championships along with ten NCAA Tournament appearances over his career. He was the head coach of recent Finals MVP and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry while also sending Brandon Williams to the NBA in 1997. It’s rare to see such a successful coach stay at the mid-major level for so long and McKillop may be one of the last we see to do so.
His son and assistant coach, Matt McKillop, will take over as head coach. Davidson is predicted to be a contender out of the Atlantic 10 in 2022-23.
