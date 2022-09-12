How Old is Jon Scheyer?

When legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski retired after the 2021 basketball season, the Blue Devils officially named former player Jonathan James Scheyer as the head coach of one of college basketball’s premier programs. Jon Scheyer was born in Northbrook, Illinois, on August 24, 1987, recently turning 35 years old. A high-school All-American in Illinois, Scheyer played at Duke from 2006 to 2010. In Durham, he was a sharpshooter and outstanding scorer, earning All-America honors for his play in 2009-2010, and he was a two-time captain for the Blue Devils. Duke won a national title in Scheyer’s senior season, knocking off Butler 61-59. Scheyer is the only Duke player to record at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 three-pointers, and 200 steals.

After his collegiate career, Scheyer played a season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA’s D-League (now the G-League) before moving to Israel and playing a few seasons in Europe for both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Gran Canaria. He decided his playing career was over and moved back to the United States, becoming an assistant at Duke before the 2014 season. Scheyer became the Associate Head Coach in 2018 and was named the successor to Mike Krzyzewski before the 2021 campaign. The reins to the program are now entirely his, and the 35-year-old will attempt to keep the Blue Devils at the top of the college basketball mountain.