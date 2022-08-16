Is There an NCAA Basketball Video Game?

Unfortunately, there is no current NCAA basketball video game. However, this is not breaking news as college hoops fans have not received a new game since 2010. That last game was NCAA Basketball 10 made by EA Sports. Before NCAA Basketball 10, the NCAA basketball video game market was spearheaded by two companies EA Sports and 2K Sports. 2K sports ran their NCAA title up until 2008, and that last edition is widely regarded as the best college basketball game of all time. Sadly, both companies moved away from college basketball as EA Sports focused on Madden and 2K Sports focused on their NBA games.
NIL Provides Hope
With collegiate athletes now able to receive payment for their name and likeness, it has sparked plans to relaunch college sports video games. So far, EA Sports has announced they plan to release an NCAA Football video game in the summer of 2023. While there are no plans at the moment, the relaunch of the EA Sports college football series certainly opens the door for a new edition of NCAA Basketball.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.