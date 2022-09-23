What Is Bill Self’s Salary as Kansas Head Coach?

By nature, college sports feature relatively constant turnover. Your favorite players may be on campus for a few years. With short windows of eligibility and high roster turnover, the head coaches are the biggest and most recognizable stars. College basketball has seen the recent departure of a few of those stars as legendary figures Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from the game. One of the biggest names left in the business reigns supreme in the Big 12 as the head coach of the defending national champions, Kansas University’s Bill Self.

What is Bill Self’s Salary

In 2021, the Kansas administration handed Bill Self a new contract that will pay him handsomely to remain in Lawrence for the remainder of his career. The 49-year-old Self has a “lifetime contract” that functions as a five-year agreement that automatically adds a new year to the back-end of the contract at the end of each season. His base salary, with retention bonuses and professional services clauses, comes to a guaranteed annual salary of 5.41 million dollars. On top of that, Self had 4.5 million dollars of retention pay that was deferred during the pandemic. That brought his total salary for the 2021-2022 season to a whopping $10.2 million. The Jayhawks’ investment in their head coach was quickly rewarded as Kansas stormed back from a large halftime deficit in the NCAA Championship against North Carolina and won Self’s second national title for Kansas.

Bill Self and his Kansas Jayhawks have to replace some key pieces from last season’s championship squad, but they are still considered one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022-2023. Their quest for a repeat begins on November 7 with a home game against Omaha. The first high-profile test will come on November 15 in the State Farm Classic as they travel to Indianapolis to play the Duke Blue Devils.