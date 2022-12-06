The 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway. Most teams have played a handful of games, and some have even dipped into some conference play. The Big East is a historical conference with old rivalries and several new coaches adding some cache to the league. The UConn Huskies have emerged as the early favorite to win the league, but several others have impressed early on.

Where is the 2023 Big East Basketball Tournament?

As soon as the calendar hits March, all eyes turn to “Championship Week,” and the prestigious Big East Conference Tournament is annually one of the most exciting conference tournaments. This year’s edition, for the 41st consecutive season, will be held at the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden.

From March 8 to 11, New York City and Madison Square Garden will play host to the Big East Tournament, with the final taking place on March 11. This is college basketball’s longest-running conference tournament held at the same venue. In truth, it’s hard to imagine the Big East Tournament being played anywhere else. MSG first held the event in 1983, and the conference recently signed a contract extension to keep it in New York City through at least 2028. Georgetown won that inaugural tournament with a win over Syracuse, and the Hoyas still hold the record for most tournament championships with eight. UConn is behind them with seven, and they appear poised to be the prime contender to capture the 2023 crown.

