The journey to the 2022 Final Four begins in early November, with the Kansas Jayhawks hoping to make it to Houston’s NRG Stadium and attempt to repeat as National Champions in 2023. The goal of every team when the season tips off is to earn their way to the Final Four, and the NCAA has announced the future sites for the sport’s crowning event.

Where is the 2024 Final Four?

The 2024 Final Four will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium. Arizona State University will be the official host school when the last four teams remaining in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament collide beginning April 6. The 2024 championship game will be held in Phoenix on Monday, April 8, 2024. This will not be the first time the Final Four has been held in the Phoenix area. One of the Southwest’s premier cities hosted the event in 2017 at what was then called the University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina and Gonzaga defeated fellow semifinalists Oregon and South Carolina before meeting in the championship contest. UNC point guard Joel Berry was named Most Outstanding Player as the Tar Heels captured a national title under head coach Roy Williams, knocking off Gonzaga by a score of 71-65.

Glendale is a suburb west of Phoenix that hosts the Arizona Cardinals. The multi-purpose venue also hosts the annual Fiesta Bowl and regularly holds soccer matches for international teams from North and Central American regions. In 2010, WWE’s marquee event, known as Wrestlemania, was held there and 72, 219 fans packed the stadium. Several famous musicians have also held concerts at the stadium, with artists like Taylor Swift, U2, The Rolling Stones, and many others playing sold-out shows since the building opened in 2006.

The 2024 Final Four will take place between April 6 and April 8, 2024.